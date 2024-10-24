✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Rachel Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget since coming into power on 30 October, leading one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.

Ahead of her announcement, local mayors have reportedly launched last-minute lobbying talks with the Treasury to prevent cuts to their transport budgets. The chancellor is reportedly looking to skim funds from the pots to help fill the £22bn public spending shortfall she revealed in July.

The reports come after cabinet ministers are understood to have written to the prime minister, going over Ms Reeves’ head to urge him to reconsider cuts to their departments.

It is thought that complaints came from the transport secretary, Louise Haigh, deputy PM and housing secretary, Angela Rayner, and justice secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Ms Reeves is also reportedly exploring increasing business rates on online tech giants in what has been dubbed an ‘Amazon tax’. The measure would be designed to help ailing high-street stores as online companies continue to dominate the market.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event on 30 October here, on The Independent’s liveblog.