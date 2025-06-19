Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has praised The Independent’s “amazing” Brick by Brick campaign after the first family fleeing domestic abuse moved into a home it built.

The deputy prime minister said she was heartened by the success of the campaign and urged backers to continue supporting it to go from strength to strength.

Construction on two purpose-built safe houses was completed earlier this year, and now a survivor of abuse has been handed the keys to their new home – and a fresh start.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner praised the ‘amazing’ success of The Independent’s campaign ( PA )

The hugely successful campaign, launched in partnership with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, was backed by readers, politicians, royalty and celebrities when it launched in September last year.

Speaking to The Independent on Thursday, Ms Rayner said: “Because the feelings of relief I read about from those first movers encapsulates what a house can mean to people – it’s not just a home but a sanctuary.

“Supporting vulnerable families and their children into safe and secure housing is a matter that I hold close to my heart. That’s why this government is injecting millions of pounds of funding so domestic abuse survivors can access lifesaving support when they need it the most.

“Just today I announced that we’re rewriting the rules to ensure domestic abuse survivors do not face unfair barriers when trying to access social housing when they have had to move to a new area.

“I will continue to work day and night to make sure more families can have a safe roof over their head and I am proud this campaign is leading by example.”

The first occupant, who must remain anonymous for safety reasons, said: "As soon as I walked in, it felt warm, safe and homely. It's the first time I had slept properly in months.

open image in gallery The first family fleeing domestic abuse has moved into a house built by The Independent’s campaign ( Joel Goodman/The Independent )

“The children are the happiest they have been for a long time."

The new semi-detached houses, built by Persimmon Homes, are in a secret location to protect survivors.

They have two double-sized bedrooms, open-plan kitchens and built-in cupboard storage space, as well as solar panels on the roof and a private drive with off-road parking.

The homes also include a number of safety features, including CCTV, a fireproof letterbox, and enhanced locking on windows and doors.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “This is significant because it helps the most vulnerable people who are in danger of their lives being severely damaged by abuse.

“It's permanent because we aim to build a house that will be there for generations as a sanctuary to safeguard these people who are on the run, from situations which are dangerous and life-threatening.”

After the 10,946 bricks were laid, an all-female team of decorators added the finishing touches to the property to make it a true home for those seeking refuge.

Every new family will receive a welcome pack with a variety of items such as essential toiletries. Children will also receive new toys and books to help them settle in.

To help the house feel more welcoming, the team used bright, airy colours to help “ignite that feeling of wellbeing, freedom and moving on”.

Refuge staff will provide emotional support and legal advice to the families, and will aid women with safety preparations, budgeting, debt planning, benefits applications and finding nurseries and schools.

As the house will see many survivors pass through it, Refuge will carry out maintenance and a deep clean between each family.

The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign was launched in September 2024 in response to the UK’s domestic abuse crisis.

Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but a woman is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space.

The Queen, Sir Keir Starmer, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire, Andi Oliver, David Morrissey and Sir Patrick Stewart were among those who backed the campaign.

The Independent heard testimony from a range of survivors, including women who were beaten and lost children, friends and jobs.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327