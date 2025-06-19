First family fleeing abuse get keys to The Independent’s safe haven

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A safe haven built by The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign is now officially home to a family fleeing domestic abuse.

Construction of the purpose-built safe houses was completed earlier this year, and now a survivor of abuse has been handed the keys to the new home - and a fresh start.

The hugely successful campaign, launched in partnership with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, was backed by readers, politicians, royalty and celebrities when it launched in September 2024.

When the initial target of £300,000 was reached after just a month of fundraising, The Independent decided to build a second house with over £585,619 raised in total by our generous readers.

The first occupant of the houses, who has to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said: "As soon as I walked in, it felt warm, safe and homely. It's the first time I had slept properly in months.

“The children are the happiest they have been for a long time."

open image in gallery Construction the purpose-built safe house were completed earlier this year ( Joel Goodman/The Independent )

The new semi-detached houses, built by Persimmon Homes, are in a secret location to protect survivors.

They have two double-sized bedrooms, open-plan kitchens and built-in cupboard storage space, as well as a private drive with off-road parking and solar panels on the roof.

The homes also include a number of safety features, including CCTV, a fireproof letter box and enhanced locking on windows and doors.

open image in gallery The new semi-detached houses, which have been built by Persimmon Homes, are in a secret location to protect survivors. ( Persimmon )

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “This is significant because it helps the most vulnerable people who are in danger of their lives being severely damaged by abuse.

“It's permanent because we aim to build a house that will be there for generations as a sanctuary to safeguard these people who are on the run, from situations which are dangerous and life-threatening.”

open image in gallery Refuge chair and Independent editor-in-chief Geordie Greig visited the site of the new building ( The Independent )

After the 10,946 bricks were laid, an all-female team of decorators added the finishing touches to the property to make it a true home for those seeking refuge.

Every new family coming into the home will receive a welcome pack with a variety of items such as essential toiletries and key things they’ll need for their first few days in the house. Children will also receive new toys and books to help them settle in.

To help the house feel more welcoming, the team has used bright, airy colours to help “ignite that feeling of well-being, freedom and moving on”.

open image in gallery To help the house feel more welcoming, the team has used bright, airy colours to help “ignite that feeling of well-being, freedom and moving on”. ( Joel Goodman/The Independent )

During a family’s stay, Refuge staff will provide emotional support and legal advice, and will support women with safety planning, budgeting, finding a safe new home, dealing with debt, applying for welfare benefits, accessing health services, and finding nurseries and schools.

As the house will see many survivors pass through it, Refuge will carry out maintenance and a deep clean between each family.

open image in gallery The houses were funded by The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign, which was launched in September 2024 in response to the nationwide domestic abuse crisis. ( The Independent )

The houses were funded by The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign, which was launched in September 2024 in response to the nationwide domestic abuse crisis.

Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but a woman is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space or capacity.

The Queen, Sir Keir Starmer, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire, Andi Oliver, David Morrissey and Sir Patrick Stewart were among those to offer their support for the campaign.

The Independent heard testimony from a wide range of survivors, including women who were beaten, lost their jobs, friends and children, while others were simply too terrified to leave.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327