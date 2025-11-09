Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC is set to apologise for editing a speech made by US President Donald Trump in a Panorama episode after backlash – as a government minister said decisions at the broadcaster are “not always well thought through”.

The corporation was accused of misleading viewers in a Panorama episode by selectively editing a speech made by Trump ahead of the Capitol riots in 2021, according to a leaked memo.

The spliced footage showed Trump urging his supporters to “fight like hell” before the riots, but omitted a section where he told the crowd “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

BBC chairman Samir Shah is expected to apologise for the editing choice on Monday, in response to a request from parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee, who said that there were “serious questions to answer”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC chairman will provide a full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday.”

The leaked extract of the memo read: “It was completely misleading to edit the clip in the way Panorama aired it. The fact that he did not explicitly exhort supporters to go down and fight at Capitol Hill was one of the reasons there were no federal charges for incitement to riot.”

open image in gallery A speech by Trump in 2021 was edited in a way that was ‘completely misleading’ according to a leaked memo ( Getty Images )

Asked about the row on Sunday, the culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, said decisions about editorial standards at the broadcaster are “not always well thought through”, saying she has had “far more [conversations] than I would like” with senior leadership since the Labour government was elected.

The leaked memo, first reported by The Telegraph and said to have been written by Michael Prescott, a former adviser to the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee. Mr Prescott, who left the role earlier this year, has not publicly commented on the leak.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, who head of the culture committee wrote in the letter to the BBC requesting a response: “The corporation must set the benchmark for accurate and fair reporting, especially in a media landscape where it is all too easy to find news presented in a less than impartial way.

“The committee needs to be reassured that those at the very top of the BBC are treating these issues with the seriousness they deserve and taking decisive steps to uphold the corporation’s reputation for integrity and public trust.”

A BBC spokesperson said previously of the leak: “While we don’t comment on leaked documents, when the BBC receives feedback it takes it seriously and considers it carefully.

open image in gallery Over 2,000 people stormed the Capitol in 2021 after President Joe Biden’s victory ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Michael Prescott is a former adviser to a board committee where differing views and opinions of our coverage are routinely discussed and debated.”

On Saturday Karoline Leavitt provided the Trump administration’s first response to the row as she accused the corporation of being “100 per cent fake news” and a “leftist propaganda machine”.

Asked about the row, Ms Nandy told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuensssberg: “I've had countless conversations with the senior leadership... too many to name, and far more than I would like, over the last 15 months since we were elected.”

“Decisions about editorial standards, editorial guidelines, the sort of language that is used in reporting is entirely inconsistent. It doesn't always meet the highest standards. It's not always well thought through, and often it's left to individual journalists or news readers to make decisions.”

open image in gallery Leavitt hit out at the BBC for being ‘100 per cent fake news’ ( Getty Images )

She also said the broadcaster is not “operating in a news media environment where news and fact is often blurred with polemic and opinion, and I think that is creating a very, very dangerous environment in this country where people can't trust what they see”.

Ms Nandy added: “I was very disappointed recently that Ofcom decided not to proceed with proposals to take action on politicians presenting the news. I am looking, as the culture secretary at what we can do as a government to deal with this.”

A spat has since erupted between Boris Johnson and BBC presenter Nick Robinson after the former prime minister accused the broadcaster of “arrogance”.

In a post on X/Twitter, Robinson responded: “Hands up all those who think (Boris Johnson) is well placed to lecture anyone else on upholding standards (and) admitting mistakes.”

More than 2,000 people stormed the Capitol building on 6 January 2021 as a joint session of Congress took place to formalise President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.