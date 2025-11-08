Labour MPs reportedly plotting to oust Starmer
- Reports suggest the new intake of Labour parliamentarians is allegedly discussing a future coup to oust Sir Keir Starmer, amid concerns over the party's poll ratings and potential income tax rises.
- At the same time, Labour has restored the whip to four MPs, including Rachael Maskell, who had previously rebelled against the Government's welfare reform plans.
- The prime minister found himself beset by challenges this week as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy apologised after an investigation found she "unknowingly" breached governance rules by failing to declare donations from her chosen chair for a new football watchdog.
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy faced criticism for his handling of the mistaken release of a prisoner from HMP Wandsworth, particularly for not addressing the blunder at Prime Minister's Questions.
- Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell warned against raising income tax in the upcoming Budget, amidst speculation that Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to cap tax-free pension contributions.