Donald Trump’s press secretary hits out at BBC for being ‘100% fake news’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s press secretary has branded the BBC a “leftist propaganda machine” and “100 per cent fake news” after the broadcaster was accused of bias in some of its reporting.

The corporation was accused of misleading viewers in a Panorama episode by selectively editing a speech made by Trump ahead of the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

MPs said there were “serious questions to answer” after a memo leaked to the Telegraph said the BBC had “completely misled” viewers with the editing choice.

open image in gallery Leavitt called the editing choice ‘purposefully dishonest’ ( Getty Images )

The programme showed Trump urging his supporters to “fight like hell” before the riots, but omitted a section where he told the crowd “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

“This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom,” Leavitt told the Telegraph.

“Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms, it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place.”

open image in gallery Over 2,000 people stormed the Capitol after Trump’s election loss in 2020 ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The memo, said to have been written by Michael Prescott, a former adviser to the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee, is understood to have been leaked to the paper by a whistleblower.

Mr Prescott, who left the role earlier this year, has not publicly commented on the leak.

The extract read: “It was completely misleading to edit the clip in the way Panorama aired it. The fact that he did not explicitly exhort supporters to go down and fight at Capitol Hill was one of the reasons there were no federal charges for incitement to riot.”

open image in gallery A speech by Trump is said to have been selectively edited ( Reuters )

The BBC said of the controversy: “While we don't comment on leaked documents, when the BBC receives feedback it takes it seriously and considers it carefully.”

Over 2,000 people stormed the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress took place to formalise President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections.

Five people, including a police officer, died following the incident. Over 174 police officers were said to have been injured. The attack caused serious damage, amount to an estimated $2.7 million.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.