Peers accused of ‘heartless’ tactics to ‘sabotage’ assisted dying bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moves by peers to block plans to allow assisted dying have been criticised as “cruel” by supporters of the new law.

More than 1,000 amendments to the proposed new law have been tabled in the House of Lords by its opponents for a crucial debate today.

With pro-assisted dying campaigners set to protest outside parliament today, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who has led the campaign to introduce the new law, said the Lords attempt to stop the new was “undemocratic” because it had already been approved by MPs.

She suggested peers opposed to the controversial legislation were trying to “sabotage” it.

Ms Leadbeater introduced the Bill in the Commons last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Leadbeater listed amendments which she said were “cruel”, including “an incredibly intrusive and heartless” requirement for the dying person to be “filmed in their dying moments.”

Another stated that dying person “should not have left the country in the last 12 months.”

This would stop them visiting family friends abroad for a “final goodbye” and was “particularly cruel.”

A third amendment which sought to impose financial checks on relatives would mean someone with a “dodgy distant uncle” could be prevented from being granted permission for an assisted death.

Ms Leadbeater said if the new law was blocked it would be “tragic” for people such as broadcaster and campaigner Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and a strong supporter of assisted dying.

They would “have no choice and dignity in their final days.”

Baroness Tanni-Grey Thompson, ex wheelchair racer who is among peers opposed to the bill, defended the number of amendments.

She said the proposal to film those who opted for an assisted death was to check for “coercion.”

Baroness Grey-Thompson accused Ms Leadbeater of double standards, pointing out that the MP had put forward 130 amendments of her own when the legislation was debated in the Commons.

“If we are going to have this (legislation) we have to make it safe,” said Baroness Grey-Thompson.

The former Paralympic star turned disability campaigner claimed the bill is “badly drafted” and argued that it is the role of the Lords to properly scrutinise legislation.

Because it is a private members bill then the Salisbury convention cannot be used to for peers to accept a bill as is sometimes used with government legislation which was in an election manifesto.

Baroness Grey-Thompson pointed out that many of the amendments had come from supporters of the Bill. This included 38 from Lord Charlie Faulkner, the Bill’s sponsor in the Lords.

The Bill has been opposed by health secretary Wes Streeting and home secretary Shabana Mahmood but has the backing of the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.