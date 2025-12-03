Labour’s neutrality on assisted dying questioned amid leaked report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has been accused by one of its own MPs of not being neutral on assisted dying after a report suggested the party planned before coming to power how to introduce such a legal change through a private member’s bill.

The draft legislation is back before peers in the House of Lords on Friday, with more debate sessions confirmed for next year amid a record number of amendments and fears among supporters that it will run out of time to become law.

The Government has maintained it is neutral on the Bill and MPs in the Commons voted on it earlier this year according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

But Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier, a strong opponent of the Bill, branded the emergence of a leaked policy document from November 2023 around plans on assisted dying “hugely disappointing”.

The Guardian reported that the policy note suggested legalising assisted dying could be popular in helping to win back older voters who might have experienced the suffering of dying elderly relatives.

According to the newspaper, the note also said there would be “strong, impactful campaigns in favour of assisted dying during the general election campaign” and the party needed to have a position on the issue.

Legalising assisted dying was not in Labour’s manifesto, but Sir Keir Starmer had a widely publicised telephone conversation with prominent pro-change campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen – before he became prime minster – in which pledged to make time for debate and a free vote on the issue.

The Guardian reported that the 2023 policy note said a change in the law would be popular with the public, referencing media campaigns and polling.

Dame Meg said: “It’s hugely disappointing to see what appears to be an attempt to circumvent the Labour Party’s manifesto and policy processes to support a controversial Bill that many Labour MPs and activist just don’t support.

“This is not how our party should make policy on such a profound issue of life and death, with such far-reaching implications for the NHS and our wider society.”

A spokesman for Kim Leadbeater – the Labour MP who introduced the Bill to Parliament just over a year ago – said neither she nor anybody on her behalf had any discussions with Number 10 or party leaders before she decided to adopt assisted dying as the subject of her private member’s bill.

The spokesman added: “The Government has remained scrupulously neutral throughout the passage of the Bill in the House of Commons.

“Officials, lawyers and parliamentary draftsmen have given extensive expert advice to ensure that the Bill is workable and effective, but all the policy decisions have been for Kim and Lord Falconer alone.

“All this document proves is just how popular reform to the current unjust and cruel law is in the country and the fact that the public wants Parliament to act to offer terminally ill people choice at the end of their lives.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “It’s completely normal for a wide range of policy proposals to be assessed by political parties in opposition.

“MPs have been able to vote with their conscience on the Terminally Ill Adults Bill throughout its passage through Parliament and the Government has not taken a position.

“It is for MPs to decide whether this Bill is passed.”