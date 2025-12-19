Angela Rayner ‘to publish memoir’ amid growing speculation over leadership challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner is reportedly writing a memoir about her life and political career, in a move that will fuel growing speculation about a possible leadership challenge from the former deputy prime minister.

The book is expected to tell the story of her impoverished childhood, which saw her leave school at 16 after becoming pregnant, before detailing her engagement with the union movement and rise through the Labour Party.

It comes just days after Sir Keir Starmer said the “hugely talented” Ms Rayner will return to his cabinet amid growing speculation she could make a bid for the Labour leadership.

Angela Rayner is expected to publish a memoir next year

The former deputy prime minister has stayed relatively quiet since she was forced to resign after failing to pay stamp duty on her flat in September, since then intervening only on the Employment Rights Bill, a piece of legislation which she was an architect of.

But there have been reports that she could run on a joint ticket with Mr Streeting to challenge the prime minister, amid devastating approval ratings and growing concern over the direction of the Labour government.

Sources told The Guardian that Ms Rayner’s book – which is yet to be titled - will be published in the second half of 2026 by The Bodley Head, a division of Penguin Random House UK.

Alice Skinner, the editorial director at The Bodley Head said: “We are so delighted and proud to be publishing Angela Rayner.

“Her book will be unvarnished and upfront – you can expect her authenticity to shine through – and an empowering vision for a fairer, kinder society that will enable everyone to flourish. It will spark change, one reader at a time.”

Earlier this month, No 10 was forced to deny reports that Ms Rayner had been offered the job of education secretary in order to stave off a leadership bid, saying the claims were “highly speculative”.

Sources had told The Daily Mail she was resisting the offer in order to prepare her own bid for Downing Street.

And in a damning sign of the mood music in the Parliamentary Labour Party, there were also reports that Labour MPs are referring to Sir Keir as a “caretaker prime minister”.

It came after a source close to the former deputy prime minister said she will “not be played like a pawn” after reports of a deal for Ms Rayner and Mr Streeting to run for the Labour leadership.

The source said “there is no vacancy and there is no pact”, after The Telegraph reported that allies of Mr Streeting were pressing Ms Rayner to sign up to a “joint ticket” for the top job.

Allies of Ms Rayner have previously slammed “false” claims that she is eyeing up a Labour leadership bid, with the ex-deputy PM insisting she has “not gone away” when asked about a return to frontline politics.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted he has no intention of stepping aside before the next election.

He told The Observer in December: “When I took over the Labour Party, everyone said to me, ‘You’re not going to be able to change the party.’ We ignored that and carried on.

“Then they said to me, ‘You’re not going to be able to win an election.’ We got a landslide Labour victory. Now, 17 months into a five-year Labour term, they say ‘You’re not able to change the country.’

“Every time we’ve been in this position, we’ve defied them. And that’s what I intend to do.”

The Independent has contacted Penguin Random House for comment.