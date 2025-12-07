Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PM signals big move for ‘hugely talented’ Angela Rayner

The rise and fall of Angela Rayner
  • Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that Angela Rayner, who resigned in September, will return to his cabinet, praising her as "hugely talented".
  • Ms Rayner stepped down from her roles as deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and deputy Labour leader following an investigation into underpaid stamp duty on her Hove flat.
  • Sir Keir criticised the "misogynistic" nature of some of the criticism directed at Ms Rayner, as well as Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
  • Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch previously said that any return for Ms Rayner should be conditional on her repaying £40,000 in property taxes.
  • Reports of a potential leadership pact between Ms Rayner and Wes Streeting were denied by a source close to her, who said there was "no vacancy and no pact".
In full

