Sir Keir Starmer has been warned against intervening to stop Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham standing as an MP in an upcoming by-election as the deadline for him to throw his hat into the ring looms.
Mr Burnham has until 5pm on Saturday to seek permission to stand as the Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton seat after former minister Andrew Gwynne announced he was quitting as MP there.
Labour Party deputy leader Lucy Powell said on Saturday that the question of whether Mr Burnham should stand “should be up to Andy and the local members”.
She joins other Labour MPs who have warned against interference by Sir Keir’s top team over fears Mr Burnham could be blocked amid concern he could challenge Sir Keir’s leadership if he was allowed to return to Westminster.
Speaking at the Fabian Society conference in London, Ms Powell said: “Andy Burnham is incredibly popular in my part of the world... So, it should be up to Andy and the local members who will select their candidate, and our members are very discerning.”
Sir Sadiq Khan said Andy Burnham should be allowed to stand to be an MP, adding he would be willing to campaign for the Greater Manchester mayor.
The Mayor of London told the Fabian Society conference in London: “I think if Andy Burnham wants to be a member of Parliament, Andy Burnham should be allowed to be a member of Parliament.
“I’m a firm believer in the best team having all the talent playing for them, and if Andy wants to return to Parliament, I will try and make some time between now and the by-election to knock on some doors for him, or whoever the candidate is.”
MP for Blackpool South calls for 'super sub' Andy Burnham
Chris Webb, Labour MP for Blackpool South, has said that the party are in need of “super sub” Andy Burnham to run at the Gorton and Denton by-election.
Posting to X, Mr Webb said: “Our members are the lifeblood of our party and the NEC exists to serve them, not factions.
“Blocking Andy Burnham from Gorton and Denton will have serious lasting consequences.
“When you’re 2-0 down at half time, you bring on the super sub to help the team win.”
Labour risks 'putting petty factionalism before country', MP warns
Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, has said that Labour risks “putting petty factionalism before the country” if Andy Burnham is blocked from running in an upcoming by-election.
Writing on social media on Saturday, Ms Whittome echoed other MPs who have said that local members should be able to “freely choose their candidate for Gorton and Denton”.
She added: “Sorry but if the most unpopular Labour government in history intervenes to block our only senior Labour politician with a net positive public approval rating - in doing so risking handing victory to a far right party - that’s putting petty factionalism before the country.
“The last person at Labour HQ had better turn the lights off on their way out.”
John McDonnell says 'self-interested control freaks' risk bringing down Labour party
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said that a “clique” of advisers around Sir Keir Starmer are behind the apparent plot to stop Andy Burnham running as an MP.
In a thread posted to X on Saturday, Mr McDonnell blamed “incompetent, self-interested control freaks” around the prime minister for causing damage to the Labour party.
He said that the Burnham row was “a straight-foward power without principle struggle waged by the clique of advisers around Keir Starmer”.
He added: “My view is that the major political errors that have caused such problems for the party over the last 18 months have come as a result of the group think of a small group of relatively inexperienced advisers surrounding Keir and Rachel Reeves.
“They are part of the Westminster bubble cut off from the emotions and beliefs of our rank and file party supporters.”
Mr McDonnell said these advisers are “virtually out of control” and said that blocking Mr Burnham from running as an MP would “cause immense damage to both Keir and therefore the party”.
He warned against the consequences of losing the by-election if Mr Burnham is not allowed to run.
Make or break moment for Andy Burnham - and potentially Keir Starmer
Andy Burnham has long been seen as a potential rival to Sir Keir Starmer, writes Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin.
But he now faces a make or break moment on his leadership ambitions.
Failure to stand, or being blocked by Labour’s powerful ruling body from becoming the candidate, would surely be the end of his hopes of becoming PM before any general election.
But it is also a moment of high danger for Sir Keir. Already his deputy party leader has warned Burnham should not be blocked.
Claims of a ‘stitch up’ would fundamentally weaken the beleaguered PM’s position even further - with Labour MPs warning he could even face a leadership challenge as a result.
What have Labour MPs said in support of Andy Burnham?
Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw, took to social media last night to warn against a “London stitch up” in the Gordon and Denton by-election.
She wrote on X: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch up will be a disaster for Labour”.
Connor Naismith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich, had a similar argument, writing: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the prime minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests.
“Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong”.
Analysis: Could Keir Starmer survive an Andy Burnham leadership challenge?
New year, new Keir. At least, that was the plan.
The prime minister started 2026 with a “promise of renewal” and a vow the UK would turn a corner after a dismal first full year in power. In a video released on New Year’s Day, he pledged to bring down living costs and get Britain “back on track”, in an attempt to rescue his relationship with disillusioned voters and his own disgruntled MPs.
Well, just over three weeks into the new year, it’s fair to say Sir Keir Starmer hasn’t started as he’d hoped. While the prime minister’s allies might claim his attention has been diverted by the ongoing international crises over Venezuela and Greenland, this year has started much like last year ended.
There have been more humiliating U-turns – on business rates for pubs and compulsory digital ID, Labour remains stagnant in the polls, miles behind Nigel Farage’s Reform, and murmurings about whether Starmer is the right man to lead the party have grown louder, write Kate Devlin and David Maddox.
Could Keir Starmer survive an Andy Burnham leadership challenge?
Labour deputy leader warns against blocking Burnham from standing as MP
Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell appeared to warn against blocking Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election on Saturday, saying the decision should be left to local members.
Speaking at the Fabian Society's annual conference in London, Ms Powell did not explicitly call for Mr Burnham to stand for the seat, saying he would have to make up his own mind.
She added: "It should be up to Andy and the local members who will select their candidate, and our members are very discerning."
Speculation has surrounded a possible return to Westminster for the mayor of Greater Manchester since Andrew Gwynne announced he would resign as an MP on health grounds on Thursday.
Mr Burnham, who is widely believed to have ambitions to lead the party, is yet to comment on whether he intends to stand.
But if he does put himself forward, he will have to apply to Labour's national executive committee (NEC) for permission to do so by 5pm on Saturday.
Reports have suggested that supporters of the Prime Minister on the NEC may seek to block his candidacy, either out of fear it would destabilise the government or to prevent another by-election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty.
