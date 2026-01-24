Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Burnham has confirmed he is seeking to stand for Labour in the Gorton and Denton by-election, paving the way for a return to Parliament and a potential leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

The mayor of Greater Manchester said the decision had been "difficult", but now was "the moment to mount the strongest possible defence” of Labour’s values as he asked for permission to stand from the party’s powerful ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), whose membership includes many Starmer loyalists.

In a letter to the NEC released as the 5pm deadline to apply passed, he pledged to support the government, “not undermine it” and said he had passed that assurance on to the prime minister.

But there is a growing civil war within the party over his future, and senior Labour figures have lined up to insist he should not be blocked from standing.

The Independent has been told that MPs have warned the party that Sir Keir could face a leadership vote if he moves to stop Mr Burnham from standing, while supporters said it would be "outrageous" and show that “nasty factionalism” was more important than beating Nigel Farage’s Reform in the seat.

open image in gallery Andy Burnham has long been seen as a leadership rival to Keir Starmer ( AFP/Getty/Reuters )

A Commons comeback for Mr Burnham, who has long viewed as a potential rival to the prime minister, will add to the growing pressure on the beleaguered prime minister as Labour languishes behind Reform in the polls.

In his letter, Mr Burnham said he was standing after giving "careful thought to what is in the best interests of our party and the city region I represent".

Without namechecking Reform, which came second in the seat at the last election, he said there was now "a direct threat to everything Greater Manchester has always been about from a brand of politics which seeks to pit people against each other".

He added: "I see this by-election as the front line of that fight for the Manchester way and I feel I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved."

He applauded the government for work on issues such as rail renationalisation and the housing crisis, but said he wanted to help it “go further and faster”.

In September, Mr Burnham hit out at those demanding he make “simplistic statements of loyalty” to Sir Keir, warning they were underestimating “the peril” facing Labour in May’s Scottish, Welsh, and English council elections.

He came out fighting after the prime minister compared him to the former PM Liz Truss, suggesting his economic plans would be disastrous for the country.

This week, a defiant Mr Burnham doubled down on his economic stance, repeating his claims that Britain is too “in hock to the bond markets” as he set out his case for “business-friendly socialism”.

Mr Burnham is seen as one of Labour’s most effective communicators and is popular with the public. But the news that he had a potential path to Parliament rattled the markets when it broke last Thursday, suggesting a possible drag on his leadership ambitions.

open image in gallery Burnham is currently the mayor of Greater Manchester ( PA )

Before he confirmed he wanted to stand, deputy Labour leader, Lucy Powell, an ally of Mr Burnham, told the Fabian Society conference on Saturday that the question of whether the Mayor of Greater Manchester should stand in Gorton and Denton "should be up to Andy and the local members".

Sir Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, also told the conference Mr Burnham should be allowed to stand and said he would campaign for him. "I'm a firm believer in the best team having all the talent playing for them," he said.

Health secretary Wes Streeting was less forthcoming when asked if Mr Burnham should stand, saying: “This is a matter for the party, not the Cabinet, and I’ve been told in no uncertain terms that is my answer.”

open image in gallery Sir Sadiq Khan said he would campaign for Andy Burnham if the Greater Manchester mayor was selected for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

As a Labour mayor, Mr Burnham had to apply to the NEC for permission to stand in the by-election. It is not clear when it will make its decision, but moments after his announcement, Labour MPs piled pressure on the party’s NEC not to block him.

Connor Naismith, the Labour MP for Crewe and Nantwich, tweeted: “There is no legitimate reason why a candidate of Andy's calibre should be denied being put before the party membership.”

One Labour MP told The Independent: “If Keir Starmer and (his chief of staff) Morgan McSweeney push ahead with a stitch-up which blocks the Mayor of Greater Manchester from being the candidate… it will damage the Party hugely in the North and across the country and will cause a huge backlash in the PLP, amongst Party members and trade unions and voters, including in Gorton and Denton.

“If Keir Starmer tries to stitch up Burnham and succeeds, it will seal Keir Starmer’s fate. If Keir Starmer tries but fails, the outcome will be the same. Starmer should pull back from this madness and instruct those around him to do the same.”

Labour MP Chris Webb publicly warned that blocking Mr Burnham would have “serious lasting consequences”, adding “When you’re 2–0 down at half time, you bring on the super sub to help the team win”.

Labour MP Richard Burgon also wrote on X: “Fixing the selection to keep him off the ballot would be an affront to party democracy - and a sign nasty factionalism is a higher priority than reversing the rise of Farage and Reform.”

But there is fury towards Mr Burnham among even some Labour MPs who are highly critical of Sir Keir.

One told The Independent: “He just likes being the centre of attention. It's craven and the worst kind of politics… He could have no doubt got elected in 2024 but chose not to.”

Another said Mr Burnham's decision to throw his hat in the ring was the worst outcome for the party. "Because now it's a distraction and a drama every time anyone in the process so much as coughs," they said.

An MP until 2017, Mr Burnham left to become mayor of Greater Manchester. But a pathway back to the Commons opened up earlier this week when suspended Labour MP, Andrew Gwynne, formally stood down from the seat, citing ill-health.