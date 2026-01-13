Watch live: Ministers questioned over Grok AI row as Keir Starmer vows to end abuse on X
Watch live as technology secretary Liz Kendall and culture secretary Lisa Nandy are questioned over AI and copyright on Tuesday (13 January).
It comes after media watchdog Ofcom launched an investigation into Mr Musk’s social media platform X after its AI tool Grok was used to generate sexualised images of women and children.
If found to have breached the law, Ofcom can fine X up to 10 per cent of its global revenue or £18m, whichever is higher.
On Monday, Ms Kendall said that creating non-consensual intimate images through an AI chatbot will become a criminal offence.
She said images of women “tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood and much, much more” are “weapons of abuse”.
Sir Keir Starmer has issued an ultimatum to Mr Musk, announcing that the government will take “fast action” to deal with the abuses of the AI tool.
In a direct message to the X owner, he added: “If X cannot control Grok, we will – and we'll do it fast because if you profit from harm and abuse, you lose the right to self-regulate.”
In response, the tech billionaire accused the UK government of being “fascist” and of trying to curb free speech.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks