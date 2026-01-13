Government urged to stop using X over AI undressing trend
- Labour MP Charlotte Nichols has questioned the government's continued use of X for communications.
- She has asked Technology Secretary Liz Kendall to define a 'red line' for social media firms given concerns over AI-generated abusive content.
- Ms Kendall responded by suggesting there was merit in ministers maintaining a voice on widely used platforms like X, but said the situation would be kept under review.
- Media watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into X over reports that its AI chatbot, Grok, was used to create and share sexualised images of women and children, including deepfakes of MPs.
- The government is bringing into force part of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, making the creation or request of non-consensual intimate images a criminal offence.