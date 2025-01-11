Police appeal after man attempts to abduct three-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appeal has been launched after a man attempted to abduct a three-year-old girl from outside a house in Wolverhampton, West Midlands Police said.

A photo has been released of a man after the attempted abduction, which took place in Leicester Street at about 5.15pm on Thursday, the force added.

A man tried to pick up and take the girl while she was outside a house with an older relative, but he was stopped by the child’s mother, police said.

He is thought to have left in the direction of Harrow Street.

The child was not injured during what is being treated as an isolated incident.

The man is believed to be mixed race, in his 20s to 30s and about 5ft 9in tall. He had short curly dark hair, facial hair and brown eyes which showed signs of reddening.

Detective Inspector Nicola Pestel at Wolverhampton CID, said: “We understand that this will be a shock for people, and our investigation to trace and detain the person involved is moving at pace.

“We’d ask everyone in the area to support us by coming forward with any information they may have, to check doorbell cameras or dashcams in their cars, for any footage which may assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or Live Chat, quoting log 3766 of January 9.