BBC ‘should reflect on playing music of rapper who reportedly glorified murder’

The BBC should reflect on the decision to showcase a rapper who is reportedly the murderer of a 16-year-old schoolboy, Lisa Nandy has signalled.

The Culture Secretary also said she would be having a discussion with the public service broadcaster after music by the masked drill artist Ten was showcased on BBC 1Xtra.

The rapper is really Jake Fahri, 35, according to the Sun newspaper.

He was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing schoolboy Jimmy Mizen by throwing an oven dish at him.

I think the BBC in particular will want to reflect on the featuring of the person who killed him Lisa Nandy

The glass dish shattered and severed blood vessels in 16-year-old Jimmy’s neck in a south London bakery on May 10 2008. Witnesses reported seeing Fahri swaggering from the shop with a smile.

Asked about the case by LBC, Culture Secretary Ms Nandy offered her “heartfelt condolences” to Jimmy’s family.

“I think this is a horrendous case, and obviously I think the BBC in particular will want to reflect on the featuring of the person who killed him,” she added.

Fahri was released on licence in June 2023 and his music was played on BBC 1Xtra less than 18 months later, the Sun reported, adding that DJ Theo Johnson named him an “up-and-coming star”.

The BBC has said the artist’s tracks do not feature on any BBC playlists, and that a track which appeared to reference Jimmy’s death had never been played on its channels.

A spokesman for the broadcaster added there were “no further plans to play his music”, and that it was not aware of the artist’s background.

Ms Nandy was asked if she agreed that Ten’s music should no longer be played.

“I very much agree with that,” she told LBC.

The Culture Secretary added: “I think it’s deeply difficult and insensitive for the family.

“This is a discussion that I will have with the BBC, but I think it’s right that we, that we take action on that and make sure that we all get this right.”

Ms Nandy’s condemnation follows on the heels of Sir Keir Starmer, who was said to be “deeply concerned at the situation”.

HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is investigating the content of Ten’s output as a priority.