Swinney calls for ‘patience’ as work to clean up after Storm Eowyn continues

John Swinney has appealed for “patience” as work is carried out to restore power supplies and transport services in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

People all over Scotland were urged to stay indoors on Friday to avoid injury in hurricane-force winds, as a rare Met Office red weather warning was issued for much of the south of the country.

Yellow and amber warnings for wind were in place elsewhere.

Thousands were left without power as winds of up to 100mph swept across parts of Scotland, and there was widespread travel disruption, with trains, ferries and flights suspended and roads closed.

Work is under way to clear up after the storm, but thousands of homes remain without power and there is ongoing disruption to road, rail and ferry travel.

The inclement weather is likely to continue, with new yellow weather warnings for wind, snow and ice in place over Saturday and Sunday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the First Minister asked for “patience” while the work to restore services affected by the storm was carried out.

“After the significant impact of Storm Eowyn, work is underway to restore power supplies and transport networks,” he said.

“It will take some time to complete and I appeal for the patience of the public.

“Power company staff and our public servants are working at speed to restore services”.

Ministers have also thanked those involved in repairing the damage.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the advice not to travel had been lifted but that people should remain “vigilant” for disruption.

“With some yellow weather warnings still in place and the clear-up operation ongoing, I am asking people to remain vigilant for disruption,” she said.

“Teams across the network will continue working tirelessly as we move throughout the weekend towards the Monday commute.

“On behalf of the Scottish Government, I would like to express our thanks for their incredible continued efforts.

“We stand ready to assist local authorities where we can and would urge the public to remain cautious, plan ahead, and check before travelling.”