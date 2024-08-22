Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jermaine Jenas sacked from presenting The One Show and Match Of The Day

His agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him.

Naomi Clarke
Thursday 22 August 2024 11:31
Jermaine Jenas (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jermaine Jenas (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Former footballer Jermaine Jenas has been been sacked from presenting BBC programmes The One Show and Match Of The Day.

The ex-Premier League player, 41, has been removed from the hosting line-ups following an internal investigation by the corporation because of alleged complaints about his behaviour, The Sun has reported.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker, and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

During his football career, he played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Anton Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

His agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in