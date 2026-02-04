Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

More rain to hit UK this week as Met Office issues fresh weather warnings

Another yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the South West on Thursday

A series of weather warnings have been issued
A series of weather warnings have been issued (REUTERS)

The UK is set for more wet weather later in the week as fresh weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

On Thursday, a yellow weather warning will come in to force for London & South East England, South West England, Wales, and West Midlands from 5am, and will remain in place until midnight.

Heavy rain arriving overnight on Wednesday is expected to cause surface water flooding in some areas and disrupt travel. The weather agency forecasts 10 to 20mm of rain is likely to fall widely by the end of Thursday, with a few spots seeing more than 30mm.

A warning is also in place for northern and eastern Scotland until 3pm on Wednesday, as periods of sleet and snow and strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in