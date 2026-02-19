Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pubs across the UK will be permitted to stay open until 2am during this summer's football World Cup, but only if a home nation reaches the knockout stage.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has approved the extension of licensing hours for the crucial rounds of the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Additionally, establishments can apply for temporary licences to cover any exceptionally late kick-offs that might extend beyond 2am, accounting for the time difference.

Ms Mahmood said: “With later kick‑offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.

“So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.

“We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won’t need to go home, before football’s come home.”

England supporters celebrate Harry Kane's winning goal at the Lord Raglan Pub in London as fans watch the World Cup match between Tunisia and England in 2018 ( PA )

The home secretary was reported to have previously been considering only allowing pubs to open later if one of the home nations reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But she has agreed to extend opening hours until 1am for most knockout games and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm.

The British Beer and Pub Association told The Sun that the decision was “a win for pubs, jobs and community spirit”.

England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, while either Wales or Northern Ireland could still join them via the playoffs.

The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on 11 June, with the final in the New York City area on 19 July.

Lower fares to US

Those wanting to see the World Cup in person, rather than from a pub, can benefit from lower transatlantic air fares.

OAG, a global provider of digital flight information, has analysed fares currently being charged for June and July 2026 and compared them with the same months last summer.

The research finds that fares from Europe to eight of the 11 host cities for travel in June and July 2026 have fallen compared with last year.

England’s opening match against Croatia is in Dallas, to which fares are currently 4 per cent lower than in June and July 2025. The average economy air fare from Europe to the Texas city is £631, compared with £658 a year ago.

Fares to Kansas City are down 16 per cent and to Philadelphia by 8.5 per cent.