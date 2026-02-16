England star shining in Saudi Arabia refuses to give up on World Cup dream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivan Toney is dreaming of World Cup glory with England, aiming to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The 29-year-old Al Ahli striker is in formidable form, netting 20 Saudi Pro League goals this season – two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toney, who last earned an England cap against Senegal last June and was part of the Euro 2024 runners-up squad, spoke to Sky Sports News about his aspirations for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"It would be a dream to play there. Everybody dreams of that, and imagine if we were to win the World Cup? That would be for the country," he said.

open image in gallery Ivan Toney is still dreaming of playing at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

"You have these little visions of what could happen, these kind of things. If it was to come true, it would be a big blessing."

Acknowledging Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as "the best finisher in football," Toney hopes to provide crucial back-up.

He affirmed his commitment: "My job is to keep scoring goals and hopefully that gives me the best chance of being there."

His move to Al Ahli from Brentford in the summer of 2024, aged 28, had previously raised eyebrows. However, Toney remains open to a Premier League return.

"I never say never. I’ve goals I want to achieve here first, but in football, in life, you never know what’s around the corner," he explained.

"You just take it day-by-day, step-by-step. Hopefully I can achieve something big here first and who knows what the next step is?"

Toney has seven England caps in total for England, with his solitary goal for his country coming in a 2-2 friendly draw against Belgium in 2024.

He looks set to be in a battle with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a spot in Tuchel’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.