Air fares to US fall for World Cup 2026 – but domestic prices soar

Fans of England and Scotland flying to the US for the men’s football World Cup this summer can benefit from lower transatlantic air fares. But within America, prices for some domestic flights during the competition have almost doubled.

The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on 11 June, with the final in the New York City area on 19 July. The three host nations are the US, Canada and Mexico. Both England and Scotland will play their initial three group games at American venues.

OAG, a global provider of digital flight information, has analysed fares currently being charged for June and July 2026 and compared them with the same months last summer.

In the report, aviation data specialist John Grant writes: “The traditional peak period for travel to North America has always been June and July, as a combination of June school holidays in North America slip into the European school holiday periods of July.

“Average airfares are at their highest as airlines maximise revenues with only modest increases in capacity.”

He says on average more than 90 per cent of seats are filled on transatlantic flights during the two months.

But Mr Grant notes: “Global sporting events rarely result in an immediate increase in demand during the event itself. In many cases, air travel actually softens as local residents stay at home and higher accommodation costs deter some visitors.”

During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, it was possible to find cheap last-minute flights and reasonably priced rooms in the French capital during the event.

The research finds that fares from Europe to eight of the 11 host cities for travel in June and July 2026 have fallen compared with last year.

Mr Grant told The Independent: “I suspect that transatlantic fares could fall further, although from the UK the upcoming APD [air passenger duty] increases do not help.” APD on UK-US flights is set to rise in April from £90 to £102. It makes no difference if a ticket is bought before the increase takes effect.

England’s opening match against Croatia is in Dallas, to which fares are currently 4 per cent lower than in June and July 2025. The average economy air fare from Europe to the Texas city is £631, compared with £658 a year ago.

Fares to Kansas City are down 16 per cent and to Philadelphia by 8.5 per cent.

The outliers that have seen increases are, unfortunately for Scottish fans, topped by Boston. The average fare has risen by 9 per cent, from £471 to £512.

The first two group matches for Scotland’s first men’s World Cup appearance in 28 years are both in Boston: against Haiti and Morocco. Boston is the closest venue to Scotland. Their final match of the group, against Brazil, is in Miami. Fares to and from the Florida city are down just marginally, from £557 to £550.

England play their second match, against Ghana, in Boston. The third, versus Panama, is in New York – another city with higher fares from Europe. The rise is 5 per cent, corresponding to a hike from £469 to £490.

Flights to nearby Philadelphia are down to £469, which may incentivise some fans to fly to the “City of Brotherly Love” rather than one of the New York airports, and travel on by bus or train.

The big problem England and Scotland fans will face: high fares between venues. OAG has also looked at domestic flight prices in the US during June and July.

“In all cases the current air fare levels are significantly above those last year,” writes Mr Grant.

The currently lowest fare between Dallas and other host cities averages £210, compared with £114 last summer.

Miami, which Scotland fans will need to reach from Boston, is at present 65 per cent more expensive for domestic flights than in 2025.

Boston and New York, where England and Scotland will play their other matches, are seeing rises of 36 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

The OAG analyst concludes: “For the brave fan, based on the experiences of Air France and the 2024 Olympics, waiting until closer to the day may lead to a bargain. But it’s a big call if you have a match ticket but no flights booked.”

Mr Grant told The Independent: “I would book now. Speaking to a colleague who watches the US market closely last week, he says domestic demand – and especially for leisure is very strong – and mid-June to mid-July is their traditional summer holiday season.”

