Urgent warning as 85,000 tumble dryers in UK risk catching fire

Thousands of tumble dryers in the UK have been labelled a fire hazard in a warning issued by the government.

The alert affects more than 80,000 tumble dryers, which are in urgent need of repair.

Households with specific models of integrated heat pump tumble dryers manufactured by Haier have been urged to check if their machine needs to be repaired.

Appliances made by brands including Baumatic, Candy, Caple, Haier, Hoover, Lamona, Iberna and Montpellier are all included in the warning.

Owners have been told to check their model number and serial number online to see if their appliance is affected and contact the manufacturer to arrange a repair.

The tumble dryers should not be used until the repair has been completed, and if the plug is accessible, owners should switch off and unplug the machine.

Earlier this year, the manufacturer started an initiative to repair the 103,000 affected machines.

However, the Office for Product Safety and Standards told Haier to halt its initial repair programme because of concerns the modification was still unsafe.

But following an updated modification, Haier has resumed its programme and begun contacting consumers again.

Initially Hair arranged a second repair for machines that had previously been modified.

Yet, 85,000 appliances are still a fire risk and need to be repaired.

Owners have been told to immediately stop using the tumble dryers as a short circuit can occur during normal use, causing the tumble dryer to ignite.