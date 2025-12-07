Over 200,000 power banks sold on Amazon recalled over fire risks
The power banks retailed for about $18 and were sold on Amazon in 2021 and 2022
Over 200,000 portable power banks sold on Amazon have been recalled over possible fire risks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall was issued for about 210,000 INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks, model BI-b41, which were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022.
The lithium-ion battery used in the portable power banks “can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” according to the recall notice issued Friday.
The impacted power banks have a black or blue case with the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front.
The company has reported at least 15 incidents of power banks overheating, including 11 reports of fires. In three of those instances, there were minor burn injuries and property damage totaling over $380,000.
Only power banks with the serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21, are included in the recall.
People who have purchased the power banks are advised to stop using them immediately.
Customers can visit INIU’s recall page to verify the product serial number and request a full refund.
Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery used in a wide array of electronics and appliances.
Since they run a high risk of catching fire, lithium-ion batteries cannot be thrown out in the trash.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends impacted customers contact their municipal household hazardous waste collection center for instructions on how to properly dispose of their recalled devices.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments