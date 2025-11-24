Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hyundai and Kia recall 335K cars over ‘melt’ risk — owners must listen for a ‘pop’

The companies say owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a dealer
The companies say owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a dealer (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • Auto makers Hyundai and Kia have issued recalls for more than 335,000 vehicles over the risk that a car part could melt or become deformed, causing a fire.
  • Hyundai recalled 85,043 Sonatas with 1.6-liter turbocharged engines that were produced between Oct. 22, 2019 and Oct. 07, 2023, according to a recall notice.
  • Kia recalled 250,547 K5 vehicles equipped with 1.6L Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection engines that were manufactured at Kia Georgia from March 27, 2020 through January 23, 2024.
  • Both companies warned of a fire risk, with Hyundai owners told the fuel tank assembly in affected vehicles could become deformed and lead to a fuel leak.
  • Kia warned that the fuel tank on affected cars could melt, and both issues could result in a “pop” noise from the fuel tank area. Affected owners will be notified of the issues by mail, according to recall documents.

