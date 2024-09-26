A number of weather warnings have been issued as wet weather continues over the coming days for many ( Getty )

Heavy rain is forecast across large parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday, before conditions are expected to turn colder for the country next week.

The downpours in the worst-affected regions are expected to bring flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office has said.

As of Thursday morning, three yellow weather warnings were in place for rain; for the south of the country, the north east and the eastern side of Northern Ireland.

The warning for the south of the country is in place until 9am on Friday.

The Environment Agency has also 28 flood warnings in place across England, meaning flooding is expected.

It follows heavy rain and flash flooding in some parts of the country on Monday. In Northamptonshire, a holiday park was evacuated due to flooding on Tuesday night.

Met Office forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “With the rain on Thursday potentially falling on already saturated ground a number of warnings for rain have been issued outlining the increased risks for potential impacts.”

The rain is expected to clear during Friday leaving conditions much colder on Saturday, the Met Office has said.