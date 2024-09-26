Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Heavy rain is forecast across large parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday, before conditions are expected to turn colder for the country next week.
The downpours in the worst-affected regions are expected to bring flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office has said.
As of Thursday morning, three yellow weather warnings were in place for rain; for the south of the country, the north east and the eastern side of Northern Ireland.
The warning for the south of the country is in place until 9am on Friday.
The Environment Agency has also 28 flood warnings in place across England, meaning flooding is expected.
It follows heavy rain and flash flooding in some parts of the country on Monday. In Northamptonshire, a holiday park was evacuated due to flooding on Tuesday night.
Met Office forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “With the rain on Thursday potentially falling on already saturated ground a number of warnings for rain have been issued outlining the increased risks for potential impacts.”
The rain is expected to clear during Friday leaving conditions much colder on Saturday, the Met Office has said.
The south of England and Wales will be the worst affected areas today
With rain forecast across many regions of the UK today, a yellow weather warning is in place for the south of England and Wales, and will remain in place until Friday morning at 9am.
The Met Office says people in areas such as Birmingham, London, Bristol and Cardiff should expect heavy rain with the potential for flooding and disruption to transport.
There’s also a chance of thunderstorms.
The Met Office says: “Whilst some areas will miss the worst, heavy showers and some thunderstorms will occur during today, potentially becoming more organised across a swathe of Wales and into central and eastern England during Thursday evening and on into early Friday morning.”
Movement of bands of rain across the UK
As this graphic from the Met Office shows, the day begins with heavy showers in the north east before later in the day, from around 11am, bands of rain drift up through the south of the country where there is a yellow weather warning in place.
The picture for Thursday
Here we can see the Met Office’s yellow warnings for rain covering large parts of the country.
For Northern Ireland, the warning is until 12noon, for the north east it is until midnight and for the south it is until 9am on Friday.
For the south, the Met Office says people should be braced for heavy rain that could bring flooding and disruption to transport. It adds there is a small chance of floodwater causing danger to life.
Also in the south, the Met Office says there is a chance of some thunderstorms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments