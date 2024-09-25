Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Further weather warnings have been issued for Thursday and Friday as heavy rain and flash flooding continues to wreak havoc across the UK.

The Met Office has warned of “heavy and potentially disruptive” rain sweeping across parts of northern England tomorrow while southern areas will have a chance of thunderstorms and strong winds.

The forecaster has issued two yellow weather warning for rain covering large swathes of the country on Thursday and Friday.

A warning for parts of northern England the north midlands is set to come into place at midnight tonight and remain for 24 hours. A second warning spread across southern England and Wales will begin at 5pm on Thursday before ending at 10am on Friday.

The forecasters have issued two yellow weather warning for rain covering large swathes of the country on Thursday and Friday. ( Met Office )

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “With the rain today and tomorrow potentially falling on already saturated ground a number of warnings for rain have been issued outlining the increased risks for potential impacts.”

“The highest rainfall totals are likely across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100mm could accumulate on Thursday, while others within the warning area could see 20-30mm quite widely. More severe weather warnings may be issued over the coming days so it’s important to check the latest forecast for your area”

The yellow warnings indicate a slight chance of power cuts, a small chance that homes and businesses could become flooded, as well as the possibility of travel disruption, the Met Office said.

The warnings warn that, given the recent very wet weather, there will be “potential for further flooding and transport disruption”. ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The warnings warn that, given the recent very wet weather, there will be “potential for further flooding and transport disruption”.

Parts of the UK saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, with flash flooding damaging homes and disrupting travel.

Areas including Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire were among the worst hit on Monday, the Met Office said previously.

The Environment Agency had 26 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 54 flood alerts, meaning it is possible, in place across England on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and police worked to evacuate residents until late on Tuesday night at Billing Aquadrome holiday park, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A car sits in floodwater at the Billing Aquadrome holiday park, Northamptonshire, where firefighters and police worked until late on Tuesday night as flooding forced 43 residents to evacuate ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

Teams used 4×4 vehicles and PPE to help 43 people away from areas that were affected by the rising flood water while a “very limited” number of people remain at the site, the fire service added.

Temperatures across the UK will be dropping as the weekend nears and overnight on Friday frost could be seen widely, he said.

The weekend will start drier, until late on Sunday, but with frequent showers in western Scotland and Northern Ireland. And, on Sunday night into Monday, strong winds and heavy rain will move in, he added.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Things will be turning decidedly cooler into the weekend, with frost likely for much of the UK overnight on Friday and a more autumnal feel to daytime temperatures.”