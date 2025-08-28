Met Office issues weather warning as Hurricane Erin rain reaches UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Wales amid reports of bad weather in the aftermath of Hurricane Erin moving across the Atlantic.
It said people should expect some flooding in households, businesses, and on the roads as well as interruption to power supplies and other services.
The heavy showers are expected to continue through Thursday morning and early afternoon before easing later in the day.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments