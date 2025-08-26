Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deluge of showers is set to move over the UK in the coming days, potentially bringing the long-lasting summer heat to an end.

Met Office forecasts show a “band of rain” moving eastwards across most of the UK on Tuesday, which will bring scattered showers to more northern regions and Scotland.

This will subside only briefly overnight, before heavier showers hit on Wednesday. Again moving from east to west, the rainfall is set to leave few places untouched as it reaches up to 32mm an hour in places.

Scattered showers can then be expected throughout the rest of the week, especially in the West. This has a chance to bring thunder and gusty winds, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery Wednesday 27 August will see rainfall extend to most of the UK ( Met Office )

The coming rainy period will also see out the hot temperatures of the past few weeks, according to the meteorological body. After highs of 25C on Tuesday, temperatures are set to drop below the 20s as September begins.

The Met Office has indicated that the remnants of Hurricane Erin, which battered the US last week, may be a cause of the sudden end to the hot spell.

A low-pressure system arising from the hurricane is set to descend on the UK, meaning “showers or longer spells of rain will affect the majority of the UK at times” from Saturday.

The UK has experienced back-to-back heatwaves this summer, with more record-breaking temperatures felt over the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures reached 29.1C in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire and 24.5C in Magilligan, Londonderry, the Met Office said. The previous record for Wales was 26.5C dating back to 1991, and 23.8C for Northern Ireland.

open image in gallery Parts of the UK have been hit by four heatwaves this summer ( PA Wire )

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the coming week:

Today

A band of rain over the central swathe of the UK will move eastwards and turn increasingly showery. Sunshine and showers following, with the showers mainly towards the North and West. Very warm in the east, but feeling fresher elsewhere.

Tonight

Showers persisting in the North and West, with a band of heavy rain and stronger winds reaching the West later in the night. Largely dry with clear spells elsewhere.

Wednesday

The rain band, perhaps thundery in places, will continue to spread eastwards throughout Wednesday, with sunshine and showers following. Warm in the East, but near average temperatures elsewhere.

Thursday to Saturday

Remaining changeable with temperatures for most around average for late August. Rain most frequent and heaviest across the West, with a risk of thunder and gusty winds at times.