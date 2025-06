UK braced for second heatwave this month as temperatures set to soar again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s hot spell is set to continue this weekend, as the country prepares to face a second heatwave with temperatures to soar above 30C.

The UK will be hotter than Ibiza, according to Met Office forecasts, which predict mercury will hit 29C on Saturday, then potentially 30C on Sunday and 31C on Monday.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “When we go into the weekend is when we start to see the temperatures get higher, with 29C in the South East.

“On Sunday there could be some cloud and showers about in the north and North West, that will ease through the day then it will be dry and clear with good sunny spells, potentially 30C on Sunday in the South East.”

Monday could see 30C or even 31C but the certainty around that is not very high yet, Mr Claydon added.

open image in gallery It comes after a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service on June 21 in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025. ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

This means it will be hotter than some of Britain’s favourite holiday destinations including Ibiza - which will reach highs of 28C on Sunday and Monday.

It comes after a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service on June 21 in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.

Last week the Met office said “many places” in England and “one or two areas” in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on June 20.

A short-lived localised heatwave is possible in the South East of England as temperatures rise this weekend, Mr Claydon said.

open image in gallery Last week the Met office said “many places” in England and “one or two areas” in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on June 20. ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

He said: “It’s a little bit uncertain, potentially we could remain in the 30s in the far South East of England, and it’s quite a long way ahead, there is potential there and if it did reach into the 30s in the South East we could be looking at a short-lived localised heatwave.

“When we had the warm spell last week it was much more widespread, we’re not likely to see that.”

Before the temperatures begin rise, more changeable weather is expected with some showers on the way, as Glastonbury-goers are told to expect a mixed bag of sunshine and rain.

open image in gallery People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

More than 200,000 people are expected to descend on the fields of Pilton, with ticket-holders advised to prepare for mainly warm weather, but to also bring waterproofs to the five-day event.

“Wednesday will be warmer, though an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms, with a maximum of 28C in the South East,” Mr Claydon said.

“Through the day we will have some showers moving into south-western parts, with a thunderstorm risk in the South East.

“As we go into Thursday, there will be heavy showers potentially in the east, but there will be some clear spells in there as well, with a maximum of 27C. Not everywhere will see the showers and there will be some dry spells around as well.

open image in gallery So far, June’s average daytime temperatures have been 19.2C, slightly above the average of 17.68C, according to the Met Office. ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

“There will be more persistent rain around the north west of Scotland on Thursday evening.

“Friday will see a maximum of 27C again as the high, the showers will clear away to the north east, with local drizzle in parts of the South West and Wales through the day.”

Temperatures are looking to fall next week, the forecaster said.

So far, June’s average daytime temperatures have been 19.2C, slightly above the average of 17.68C, according to the Met Office.