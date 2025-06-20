Hundreds of deaths expected this weekend during UK heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 600 people are projected to die across England and Wales in just a few days as a direct consequence of the current heatwave, according to new research.

Experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Imperial College London have forecast approximately 570 excess deaths between Thursday and Sunday, based on decades of UK mortality data.

The study indicates that the peak of these heat-related fatalities is expected to occur on Saturday, with an estimated 266 deaths as temperatures reach their highest intensity.

London is anticipated to bear the brunt of the impact, with 129 predicted excess deaths.

Researchers behind the assessment underscored that their findings highlight the escalating threat extreme heat poses to public health across the UK.

The new research follows a World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group study published on Friday which found the heatwave has been made about 100 times more likely and 2-4C hotter due to climate change.

open image in gallery People enjoying the hot weather in Victoria Embankment Gardens, London ( PA )

Dr Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, lecturer at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said: “Heatwaves are silent killers – people who lose their lives in them typically have pre-existing health conditions and rarely have heat listed as a contributing cause of death.

“This real-time analysis reveals the hidden toll of heatwaves and we want it to help raise the alarm.

“Heatwaves are an underappreciated threat in the UK and they’re becoming more dangerous with climate change.”

Dr Konstantinoudis warned that people should follow heat-health advice this weekend and check on older people, particularly those living alone.

Temperatures had been forecast to hit 32C across the South East on Saturday and had already reached that level on Thursday in London.

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat-health alert covering all of England to warn vulnerable populations of the health risks, including “a rise in deaths”.

Dozens of people required treatment for heat-related illness at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

The researchers used findings from published research on the relationship between heat and the number of daily deaths, regardless of the cause, in 34,753 areas of England and Wales.

They combined these with high-resolution weather forecasts from the Copernicus climate change service to estimate how many heat-related deaths will occur.

They estimated that 114 excess deaths would have occurred on Thursday, 152 on Friday, 266 on Saturday and 37 deaths on Sunday, when temperatures will fall to the mid-20s.

People above 65 are expected to be hardest hit, with 488 of the estimated excess deaths, the report said.

open image in gallery The researchers said their assessment highlights how extreme heat poses a growing threat to public health in the UK ( PA )

But the experts also warn that heat can be life-threatening for all ages, with 82 deaths estimated for people aged under 65.

They also note that the analysis does not account for the effect of the heatwave occurring early in summer before people are acclimatised to hot temperatures, meaning deaths could be underestimated.

A recent report by the UK Climate Change Committee estimated that heat-related deaths could rise to more than 10,000 in an average year by 2050 if fossil fuel burning causes warming to reach 2C.

UN scientists warned this week that the world is in “crunch time” to limit warming and has three years left to prevent global average temperature rises exceeding 1.5C.

Professor Antonio Gasparrini, of the LSHTM, said: “Increases of just a degree or two can be the difference between life and death.

“Every fraction of a degree of warming will cause more hospital admissions and heat deaths, putting more strain on the NHS.”

Dr Malcolm Mistry, assistant professor at the LSHTM, said: “Exposure to temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s may not seem dangerous, but they can be fatal, particularly for people aged over 65, infants, pregnant people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Unless effective mitigation and adaptive measures are put in place in the coming years, the risk of large heat-related death events is set to increase in the UK – we have a large ageing population and warming is expected to increase to 2C by 2050 and as high as 3C this century.”

Dr Lorna Powell, an NHS urgent care doctor in east London who was not involved in the study, said: “We are seeing cases of heat-related illnesses rising in our urgent care departments.

“Heat exhaustion can quickly trigger more serious illnesses as dehydration sets in and the cardiovascular system becomes overwhelmed.”