Flooding could hit UK again after weather warnings issued

The Met Office has warned of potential flooding as two yellow weather warnings for rain have been put in place across parts of the UK.

Heavy rain is set to hit Hampshire, West Sussex, Cornwall, Devon and parts of Wales and Herefordshire. The yellow warning is in place from 5am to 9pm on Friday.

About 20 to 30cm of rain is likely in most places, but as much as 50mm of rain could fall on areas of higher ground.

Because the south of England and Wales have seen consistent rain this year, the ground is already saturated, making surface water flooding likely. The Met Office warned spray and flooded roads could impact driving conditions.

A separate warning is in place for Northern Ireland until midnight on Friday. Forecasters warn the region will see heavy rain, which may lead to some flooding and travel disruption. Most areas will see about 10 to 20mm of rain but south-facing hills are set to see as much as 50mm.

open image in gallery The Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for south England, Wales and Northern Ireland ( Met Office )

It comes as rain has been reported somewhere across the Met Office’s network every day of the year so far, amounting to 36 consecutive days, after the forecaster recorded a wetter-than-average January.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “Rain has been reported somewhere in the network every day of the year so far. While amounts are trivial on some days, and some areas will have seen dry days, the UK has seen a wet start to the year, particularly in Northern Ireland and southern England.

“This has largely been down to a succession of fronts or low-pressure systems arriving from the west, bringing heavy rain at times, as well as damaging winds for some. There’s little sign of a let-up in the current forecast, with further unsettled weather in the coming days and over the weekend.”

Northern Ireland also recorded its wettest January in 149 years – the second wettest on record. Storm Chandra brought record-breaking rainfall across a number of UK sites, especially on 26 January, with Katesbridge in County Down seeing a staggering 100.8mm of rain, far surpassing the previous site record of 38.2mm from 2005.

Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon reached 52.8mm, while Hurn in Dorset, Cardinham in Cornwall, and Plymouth Mountbatten in Devon all exceeded their previous daily records.

open image in gallery Rain has been reported somewhere across the Met Office’s network every day of the year so far ( PA Wire )

Met Office weekend weather forecast

Friday

Mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain moving northwards through the day. Some heavier bursts are possible, with hill snow in the North. A few sunny spells may develop, most likely across north-west Scotland. Windy.

Overnight

Further outbreaks of rain are likely, especially in the North. Some clearer and drier spells may develop across the South, and with light winds, a few fog patches are possible.

Saturday

Rather cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy across parts of south-west England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Persistent rain or drizzle across eastern Scotland. Temperatures near average.

Sunday to Tuesday

Sunday brings a mix of showers and sunny spells. A cloudy start to the new week, with further light showers, before widely wet and windy conditions continue from the West.