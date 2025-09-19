Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain this weekend across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow weather warning is in place across several parts of the UK, with wind and blustery showers expected across most of the country.

Heavy rain and strong gusty winds are due in areas of northeast England, northwest England, southwest Scotland, Strathclyde, Yorkshire and Humber, Central, Tayside and Fife, and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said flooding and power cuts may be expected in homes, businesses, and on the roads and warns that there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep water that could cause “danger to life”.

In a statement online, the Met Office said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning is issued for parts of the UK ( The Met Office )

Heavy rainfall is expected for 21 hours, with a warning in place from 9am on Saturday morning to 6am on Sunday morning. The Met Office anticipates around 20 to 40mm of rain, with some areas seeing up to as much as 100mm.

The weather agency said rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday and areas may see increasingly strong gusty winds and thunder.

In Northern Ireland, there will be up to 80mm of rain from midday on Saturday to 3am on Sunday morning in County Antrim and County Down.

The persistent heavy rain will have cleared from Wales in the early hours of Sunday morning and will ease in northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday. Strong winds and showers will remain strong throughout the day.

The Met Office has reminded people to check the road conditions to avoid delays and see if their property is at risk of flooding (if so, advice is to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit). A yellow weather warning has a very low likelihood and a medium impact.

open image in gallery The persistent heavy rain is expected to ease by dawn on Sunday ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Here is the weather forecast in the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office.

Today

Cloudy for many with a band of rain and drizzle spreading northwards. Heaviest in the west, with blustery showers lingering in the far northwest. Turning drier and brighter in the east through this afternoon, but feeling humid in the south.

Tonight

Skies will clear in the far north, however, cloud will persist elsewhere, bringing further spells of rain to the north and west. Drier, milder and rather muggy in the south.

Friday

Another grey day for many with cloud extending from southwest to northeast England, bringing further outbreaks of rain. Drier and warmer elsewhere and feeling especially warm in the sunnier southeast.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Remaining unsettled into the weekend, with showers sometimes heavy and thundery on Saturday. Turning colder from Sunday with further heavy rain in places, turning showery and spreading southwards on Monday.