More rain to lash UK after Met Office issues weather warning with flood threat
The wet weather isn’t over for the UK just yet
Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 16 September 2025 05:18 EDTComments
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The wet weather isn’t over for the UK just yet
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments