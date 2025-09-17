Met Office reveals whether snow is really coming to UK in September
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the country - but could snow appear?
The UK is braced for cold, wet and windy weather conditions over the coming days after the Met Office issued new yellow weather warnings.
A spell of heavy rain is forecast to lash parts of the country on Wednesday, with regions of Wales warned of the possibility of flooding and travel disruption.
It comes after windy weather swept across the country and gusts of up to 80mph were recorded by the Met Office overnight on Sunday.
In a statement online, the forecaster said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
It is set to be a drastic departure from the back-to-back heatwaves of the summer, which were confirmed as the hottest on average that Britain has ever experienced.
Descending to lows of 8C in parts of Scotland and 11C in London by Tuesday, it has also been speculated by independent forecasters that parts of the country could soon see snow.
However, the Met Office has confirmed there is currently no indication that it will snow this weekend.
The meteorological authority’s forecast instead warns of grey and unsettled weather. Heading into next week, it said a “North West to South East split is most likely,” with rain more likely in the South and East.
Meanwhile, “patchy fog and rural frost are possible” in the North and North West, as temperatures also turn colder.
Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the coming week:
Wednesday
Grey and widely wet at first with heavy spells of rain in the west sweeping northeast, lingering across north-west Scotland. Remaining cloudy in the south with further outbreaks of rain, though some brighter breaks developing between. Rather breezy for all.
Wednesday night
Cloudy, murky and rather humid in the south with heavy rain lingering in the west. Drier and feeling fresher further north, though a few scattered blustery showers are still possible.
Thursday
Another rather unsettled day with widely cloudy skies bringing showers and some longer spells of rain, most especially in the North and West. Breezy over higher ground and along coasts.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday
Remaining unsettled into the weekend, with strong winds and spells of rain likely. Warm and humid in the sunnier South East on Friday, but turning colder for all by Sunday.
