Met Office reveals whether snow is really coming to UK in September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is braced for cold, wet and windy weather conditions over the coming days after the Met Office issued new yellow weather warnings.

A spell of heavy rain is forecast to lash parts of the country on Wednesday, with regions of Wales warned of the possibility of flooding and travel disruption.

It comes after windy weather swept across the country and gusts of up to 80mph were recorded by the Met Office overnight on Sunday.

In a statement online, the forecaster said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

The UK is braced for cold, wet and windy weather conditions in the coming days ( PA Wire )

It is set to be a drastic departure from the back-to-back heatwaves of the summer, which were confirmed as the hottest on average that Britain has ever experienced.

Descending to lows of 8C in parts of Scotland and 11C in London by Tuesday, it has also been speculated by independent forecasters that parts of the country could soon see snow.

However, the Met Office has confirmed there is currently no indication that it will snow this weekend.

The meteorological authority’s forecast instead warns of grey and unsettled weather. Heading into next week, it said a “North West to South East split is most likely,” with rain more likely in the South and East.

Meanwhile, “patchy fog and rural frost are possible” in the North and North West, as temperatures also turn colder.

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the coming week:

Wednesday

Grey and widely wet at first with heavy spells of rain in the west sweeping northeast, lingering across north-west Scotland. Remaining cloudy in the south with further outbreaks of rain, though some brighter breaks developing between. Rather breezy for all.

Wednesday night

Cloudy, murky and rather humid in the south with heavy rain lingering in the west. Drier and feeling fresher further north, though a few scattered blustery showers are still possible.

Thursday

Another rather unsettled day with widely cloudy skies bringing showers and some longer spells of rain, most especially in the North and West. Breezy over higher ground and along coasts.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Remaining unsettled into the weekend, with strong winds and spells of rain likely. Warm and humid in the sunnier South East on Friday, but turning colder for all by Sunday.