As the UK records its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 33.5C and more heat on the way, Independent readers have been sharing how they’re coping.

Many are relying on passive cooling methods: keeping blinds down, windows shut during the day, and airing out rooms in the early hours.

Air conditioning sparked a divide. Some readers praised split-unit systems, especially those that double as heat pumps in winter, with several noting that solar panels help offset the energy use.

Others, however, view AC as an unnecessary luxury in a country where heatwaves remain relatively short-lived.

Readers in southern Europe, where the heat is more intense and prolonged, highlighted the benefits of continental-style features such as external shutters, awnings, and fly screens – all of which help keep homes cool without artificial cooling.

There was also criticism of UK housing design, particularly modern builds that lack the shaded balconies, inward-opening windows, and proper ventilation commonly found in warmer climates. A few suggested low-cost fixes, like heat-reflective film on windows, could offer some relief.

For now, many are just trying to ride out the heat, knowing relief – and rain – usually isn’t far behind in Britain.

Here’s what you had to say:

Spanish-style windows

If I returned to the UK, one thing I would really miss is Spanish-style windows. With external roller blinds (persianas) and fly screens built in, they enable you to block out direct sunlight then open them up without being plagued by bugs later when it’s cooler. The bars are not just for decoration – windows can be safely left open all the time. Friends of ours actually remove their glazing in summer.

And look at a typical block of flats – toldos (awnings) often come right down to hide the balcony, keeping out the sun.

no comment

What are your best tips for coping with a heatwave? Share them in the comments

Solar-powered aircon is a game-changer

I have aircon, with split units run into five rooms on the south side of the house. It does well as heat pump heating when we want to heat just a room or two for a short period in the spring or autumn, and it is fantastic as cooling on days like today. The air conditioner never uses more power than my solar panels produce in a day, and in a hot summer, it runs for approximately 200 hours.

Mike

Cool in summer, warm in winter

We've had a split unit air conditioner in our bedroom for over twenty-five years (have them replaced every ten years). It’s one of the best things we’ve done to our house – cools the room before sleep and can also provide heat in the winter.

Götterdämmerung

Air-con is essential

Here in southern Portugal, air-con is a must – at 11am just now, the temp is already 35C, expected to rise to 39C by 4pm.

This kind of temp will last six to eight weeks before dropping to the low 30s again.

In winter, January–Feb, we see daytime of 12–14°C and 6–8°C at night. Air-con becomes heating.

The remaining eight months of the year, it is hardly needed at all, either way.

Gas boilers? Heat pumps, etc? Thousands for very little benefit, if any.

YvesFerrer

Roller shutters

Outdoor temp here in Belgium currently is 33C. Indoor temp is 23°C. No aircon. During the day, I keep the roller shutters down. I only open them again when the outdoor temperature drops below the indoor temperature, and then I open the windows to air the rooms (best time to do so is between 3.30 and 5.30am Belgian time). Since ‘heat waves’ never last long here, I think this works fine.

Real European

Reflective film

Several offices I worked in fitted heat-reflecting film on the windows. It made quite a difference to heat build-up in the summer. Simple and cheapish.

Pastyman2

Aircon outperforms central heating

The AC I have installed is perfect for days like this, and in winter, it warms up the room far faster than the central heating.

accrete786

Casement windows hinder shutter use

Most modern British homes have casement windows opening outwards – that rules out the use of shutters.

Well-insulated homes are not the problem; on the contrary, they keep heat out if the rooms are aired during cool nights. The windows should then be kept closed during daytime heat.

Morseman

Air conditioners are excellent heat pumps

People often overlook the fact that air conditioners are not just for cooling, as most modern units can also work as heat pumps, making them highly effective for heating in winter.

Using an air conditioner to heat a single room is often far more efficient and cost-effective than switching on central heating, which heats the entire house, including empty rooms you may not be using. Air conditioners with heat pump functionality can warm up a space very quickly, and because they move heat rather than generate it directly (like a fan heater), they can be three to five times more energy efficient.

So if you only need to heat the room you’re in – say, a living room or home office – using a reverse-cycle air conditioner can save you a lot on energy bills, especially during mild to moderate cold spells. It’s a smart way to stay warm without wasting energy.

BeamMeUpScotty

Don’t buy AC – use shades and good timing

Save the planet and don't buy AC.

Open your windows at night, close them in the morning, and add shades or pull curtains to keep the heat out.

Anyone

Lakeside escape

North Central London has been very uncomfortable. It’s heavy, hardly a breath of air. Sitting by a lake or river would give relief. I must do that tomorrow, and a little fishing in the shade.

Martyn

Nature is suffering from extreme heat

Apart from the physical problems excessive heat causes, the effect it is having on the environment is shocking. We have had two long showers of rain since January, the ground is parched, trees are dying, and trying to keep plants alive in the garden is exhausting. In my lifetime, I have watched the seasons become muddled, so the normal routines of wildlife are upset and growing and harvesting are plagued by unstable weather conditions, all of which are growing more intense.

Minerva

UK homes are hotter than Italian ones

I lived in Italy for twenty years with temperatures higher than these, but I was never as uncomfortable as now. In Italy, houses are cooler; here they are ovens. In Italy, there are porticos where people shelter from the sun; here there are none. In Italy, air conditioners are common; here they are a rarity. In Italy, the heat is constant and people get used to it; here it comes and goes.

Pomerol95

Climate adaptation is still catching up

The frequency with which we get such high temperatures is also a recent development in the UK – hence, we’re not set up for it. That’ll be the “change” in climate change.

Living in the north of England, I don’t think I’m quite ready to install shutters on my windows yet. Although more water butts might be sensible.

RickC

Humidity is the real enemy

The big problem in this country is not so much the temperatures, but the almost constant humidity.

When I was young, it tended to only become sticky in August, but now it seems to be here from May until September.

And it makes an 80° day feel more like 95°F.

Very unpleasant and uncomfortable.

Cyclone8

