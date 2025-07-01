Hottest day of the year recorded as temperatures in the UK hit 33C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures hit 33C and much of the country swelters in heatwave conditions.

A high of 33.5C was recording in East Malling, Kent, on Tuesday, according to BBC weather forecasters, with predictions that temperatures could still peak at 35C across the south east of England.

Much of England has been issued with warnings of extreme heat this week as Monday brought the hottest start to Wimbledon on record and temperatures shot up to a maximum of 33.1C in Heathrow.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “We got to 33.1C yesterday at Heathrow, and we’re expecting to be just a touch beyond that in London today, possibly getting up to around 35C in London in particular.”

Mr Dixon said Tuesday was likely to mark “the peak of this current heatwave in terms of absolute temperatures we’re expecting”.

“It’s a continuation of recent days in the South East in particular, with those temperatures well beyond average for the time of year, in a fairly notable heatwave,” he added.

It is the second heatwave for parts of the UK within the last month, as Europe more widely is facing searing temperatures in the high thirties with wildfires across Turkey and Greece.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended amber heat health alerts covering London, the East Midlands, South East, South West, Yorkshire and Humber, the West Midlands and East of England, until 9am on Wednesday.

Alerts provide a warning system to authorities and the public to show when temperatures may hit dangerous levels, impacting health and social care services. They are colour coded from green (no alert), yellow, amber, to red (emergency response).

A yellow alert indicates that weather conditions may affect vulnerable people, while an amber alert warns that conditions could impact the wider population, putting pressure on health services.

More follows...