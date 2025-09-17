All the gifts exchanged by the royal family and the Trumps during state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump and the First Lady will present King Charles with a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword, symbolising a "historical partnership", during a gift exchange at their state visit to Windsor.

Mr and Mrs Trump arrived by presidential helicopter just after noon on Wednesday.

They were first greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, then by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Victoria House, a property in the Royal Kitchen Gardens on the private Windsor estate.

The King and Queen also have presents for their American guests, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Mr Trump will receive a bespoke, hand-bound leather book, crafted by the Royal Bindery in Windsor Castle, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, adopted in Philadelphia on 4 July 1776.

Mr Trump will also be presented with the Union flag hoisted above Buckingham Palace on the day of his inauguration earlier this year.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump (left) and King Charles III view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle ( PA )

To Mrs Trump, Charles and Camilla will gift a silver and enamel bowl featuring the Queen’s cypher crafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, a renowned silversmith who has created works for Downing Street and the Grand National.

The First Lady will also receive a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag.

The royals will give the American couple a silver photograph frame engraved with their joint cyphers.

The president and his wife will return the gestures with gifts of their own.

The King is set to receive a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword which, according to Buckingham Palace, symbolises “profound respect” and acts as a “reminder of the historical partnership that was critical” to winning the Second World War.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla view a special display of items from the Royal Collection ( AP )

“The sword also symbolises the enduring values and co-operative spirit that continues to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain,” the palace added.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be gifted a Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch.

The brooch, said to represent diplomacy, friendship, and respect, features Camilla’s birthstone – rubies – and that of Mrs Trump’s – diamonds.

The King has received several gifts from world leaders over the years.

Among them are Charles’ Coronation gifts, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II motor car from the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and a leather folder containing printed letters between Queen Elizabeth II and President Eisenhower inviting him to the United Kingdom, with a photograph of the visit, from former US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.