All the gifts exchanged by the royal family and the Trumps during state visit
A replica sword and a handbag are among the gifts being given at Windsor
Donald Trump and the First Lady will present King Charles with a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword, symbolising a "historical partnership", during a gift exchange at their state visit to Windsor.
Mr and Mrs Trump arrived by presidential helicopter just after noon on Wednesday.
They were first greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, then by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Victoria House, a property in the Royal Kitchen Gardens on the private Windsor estate.
The King and Queen also have presents for their American guests, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
Mr Trump will receive a bespoke, hand-bound leather book, crafted by the Royal Bindery in Windsor Castle, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, adopted in Philadelphia on 4 July 1776.
Mr Trump will also be presented with the Union flag hoisted above Buckingham Palace on the day of his inauguration earlier this year.
To Mrs Trump, Charles and Camilla will gift a silver and enamel bowl featuring the Queen’s cypher crafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy, a renowned silversmith who has created works for Downing Street and the Grand National.
The First Lady will also receive a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag.
The royals will give the American couple a silver photograph frame engraved with their joint cyphers.
The president and his wife will return the gestures with gifts of their own.
The King is set to receive a replica of a President Eisenhower Sword which, according to Buckingham Palace, symbolises “profound respect” and acts as a “reminder of the historical partnership that was critical” to winning the Second World War.
“The sword also symbolises the enduring values and co-operative spirit that continues to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain,” the palace added.
Meanwhile, the Queen will be gifted a Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch.
The brooch, said to represent diplomacy, friendship, and respect, features Camilla’s birthstone – rubies – and that of Mrs Trump’s – diamonds.
The King has received several gifts from world leaders over the years.
Among them are Charles’ Coronation gifts, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II motor car from the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and a leather folder containing printed letters between Queen Elizabeth II and President Eisenhower inviting him to the United Kingdom, with a photograph of the visit, from former US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.