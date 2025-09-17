Trump appears to give Kate compliment during Windsor Castle greeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump reportedly complimented the Princess of Wales on her appearance, telling her she was "so beautiful" during a family-centred royal welcome at Windsor Castle.

The Princess, alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, had awaited the arrival of Marine One shortly after midday on Wednesday to commence the royal charm offensive.

Upon disembarking, Mr Trump was first greeted by William with a handshake. The President, affectionately patting the Prince’s right arm, appeared to say: "Hello, my friend. How are you?".

The Princess of Wales, elegantly dressed in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, a matching Jane Taylor hat, and adorned with a feather brooch, was next to welcome the US President.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Mr Trump moved on to shake the princess’s hand, and she gave him a broad smile as he appeared to tell her: “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful.”

The First Lady, wearing a wide-brimmed purple hat which obscured her eyes, was also welcomed by the Waleses, in what was a personal greeting to the American couple.

The two couples then walked side by side – with William and Mr Trump chatting in the middle of the group, and the US president holding his wife, Melania’s hand.

The Trumps and the Waleses then approached the King, who gestured towards the president with a small wave of his hand.

William told Mr Trump, “This is my father”, before the president shook Charles’s hand and placed his hand on his arm.

At one point, the King could be seen flattening down his hair and chuckling as the downdraft from Marine One sent gusts of wind in his direction.

open image in gallery The King and the President shared a deep discussion (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped back as the King and Queen greeted and spoke to their American guests.

William and Kate stood side by side, smiling and talking to one another, before Kate moved forward to chat, while gesturing enthusiastically with her hands, to Melania and Camilla.

Charles and Mr Trump appeared to be engaged in deep discussion following their initial greeting, which carried on as they settled into their places in the Scottish State Coach and set off in the carriage procession.

The Queen, wearing a vibrant sapphire blue dress, a matching coat by Fiona Clare and a hat by Philip Treacy and a sapphire and diamond brooch, sat alongside the First Lady in the following carriage.

The pair could also be seen deep in discussion as they made their way to the largest ever guard of honour for such an occasion at the Windsor Castle quadrangle.

Mr Trump and the King’s friendly conversation appeared to continue into the inspection of the guard of honour, as he shared a joke with one of the servicemen.

Charles seemed to share the amusing moment as a few spots of rain fell.