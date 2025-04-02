Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Donald Trump prepares to unveil the latest round of US tariffs – grandly dubbed “Liberation Day” by the White House – the uncertainty surrounding their impact is growing.

While Trump has hinted that all nations, including the UK, will be affected, the specifics remain unclear.

What is certain, however, is that his trade war will have far-reaching consequences for global markets, businesses, and consumers.

The topic has got Independent readers talking, with many sharing their views on Trump’s tariffs.

Across our community, there is deep concern that these tariffs will drive up prices in the UK, worsen the cost-of-living crisis, and further destabilise an already fragile economy.

Some argued that instead of scrambling to avoid tariffs, UK leaders should focus on making US tech giants pay their fair share of tax.

Others pointed out historical warnings in America’s own past, drawing parallels to the devastating effects of the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariffs.

However, a few suggested that the UK could find opportunity amid the chaos – if it plays its cards right. They argued that Redirected trade flows might benefit certain industries, while economic shifts could ease borrowing costs for the government.

Whether the UK emerges from this as a loser or a winner will depend on the political and economic decisions made in the coming weeks.

Below is a selection of your views on Trump’s tariffs. Feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments section by clicking here.

Resisting bullying

Starmer ‘offers US tech firms tax cut’ in last-ditch bid to dodge Trump tariffs.

This is diametrically opposed to the position he should be taking.

US tech firms already do not pay a fair share of tax on the revenue they generate here. We should be seeking to make them so, regardless of tariffs, but especially so given that tariffs have been imposed.

Furthermore, Starmer should not be seeking to wheedle out of tariffs, he should be aligning with the rest of the world to resist Trump's bullying.

Jolly Swagman

Rocketing cost of living

My Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity/Universal Credit... that 1.7 per cent increase, approx £12 per month, which won't even cover the 29 per cent rise on my water bill, let alone gas/electric, council tax, water, TV licence and mobile/broadband increases.

It's absolutely pitiful in comparison to the rocketing rises of the costs of living on all fronts, and that goes for everyone who isn't well off or wealthy.

And now we have to wait and see the impact of Trump's tariffs on an already ailing economy and a decimated UK population! It never seems to stop!

RedRocket68

Support for UK industries

Well, Trump is right in one respect. We need to support our own industries, something successive governments since Thatcher have failed to do.

But tariffs are not the way, as they only raise prices for all consumers. Tax is a better option, and raising the digital services tax on Tech Bros who can well afford to pay would raise much-needed revenue.

Let our government stand up for British interests for once. Time for the British lion to stop rolling over to have its tummy rubbed like a domestic moggy. Time for the British Lion to show its claws.

49niner

History lesson

America has been here before with the Smoot-Hawley tariffs of 1930, and it's difficult to comprehend why they think this time will be any different.

All it did was drive inflation, unemployment, and prolong the Great Depression in America. The damage to global trade, instability, and animosity no doubt contributed to the outbreak of the Second World War.

fruitpicker15

Tariffs benefit no one

There are no winners with tariffs. The biggest losers are the consumers in the country imposing extra domestic taxes.

Trump was elected to lower the price of eggs, not increase the price of automobiles.

LordNelson3

Trump's re-election

From what we are hearing about the planned increases in import tariffs, Trump might actually destroy his own chances of ever being re-elected. American consumers will be hit by them as well as those elsewhere. Disillusion with Trump will be a more effective way of restoring democracy because the likes of Vance and any other strong supporters of Trump will become just as unelectable.

InterestedObserver

British alternatives

It would be smart not to raise tariffs against America; they only increase prices in the UK. If they want to tax US citizens to buy our products, then that is up to them, we can’t control what they do, but there is no point fighting back by damaging ourselves.

I would, however, be harsher on their tech companies in terms of an age validation requirement for adult content, the need to stop harmful content and increase the tax on the companies themselves. Let's ensure people can have cheap or free access to social media and email, etc., in the UK without the need to access American companies. Let's ensure there is a British alternative to Amazon. Everyone needs to stop buying American goods and services and seek UK or EU alternatives.

PeterHenley

Why target only economic reprisals?

Why is the UK Government restricting their consideration of reprisals against POTUS to economic ones? There are 13 USAF bases in the UK which appear to have no immediate benefit for this country. Simply say that as long as the tariffs continue, no USAF planes will be allowed to land here or overfly UK airspace. There may be UK bases abroad too that are used by the USAF. If Canada and the EU also imposed restrictions, the US "Reach" worldwide would be much diminished. We could also think about adding restrictions to commercial air flights if they provide no benefit to the UK. s

weepydog

Risks of retaliation

It will very often be the case that the party imposing tariffs, in this case the US, is the biggest loser. A corollary is that retaliation, however tempting, is not necessarily the best policy. Why shoot ourselves in the foot just because Trump has?

That said, some carefully selected responses, e.g. targeting the products of Trump-supporting states, might be worth considering politically speaking.

Prester John

Impact of sanctions and tariffs

I am not convinced that putting sanctions or tariffs on Russian oil will help the US at all... India and China will just continue to trade oil across the border directly in Yuan. In fact, it will help them to get cheaper oil than the rest of the world...

However, the Chinese also hold so much in American T-bills that if things get nasty they will start selling (and not buying)... yields will quickly rise... then there go interest payments. Ok if you're cash-rich... not so good for middle and working classes with any debt exposure... house owners, students, small businesses, employees... etc... this could all go wobbly pudding...

Indysouthwest

The Great Depression

In response to the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs Act signed into law by President Hoover in 1930, tariffs imposed by U.S.'s trading partners in retaliation, along with the act's direct effects, were major factors in the reduction of American exports and imports by 67% during the Great Depression.

We should remember that, along with the U.S. itself, Germany was among the worst affected at the time, and that this was a significant factor in the rise of fascism.

This time, fascism appears to be a driving force.

RocketoftheNorth

Trade diversions due to Trump's tariffs

Trump tariffs offer the UK a potential fortune through trade diversions, expert suggests....

Professor Jun Du, of the Aston Business School, said: “The picture for tariff measures may not be clear at the moment, but what is clear is that economies like the UK need to plan for various eventualities and start to put mitigating measures in place.

“US tariffs offer the UK a potential fortune through trade diversions, yet these gains could complicate efforts to reset UK–EU relations, amplifying economic divergence, political distrust, and misalignment.”

I never thought I'd agree with Gove - but there is one “expert” we can do without. Do they not understand that if the UK acted as a diverter into the EU, they would not get a fortune, they would be crucified by the EU27 and put in the same box with Trump.

ArcticFox

Economic impact

If Trump's tariffs lead to fears of global recession, then that will cause interest rates to fall. That restores Reeves's "fiscal headroom" because borrowing costs will fall and slightly ease cost of living issues. Also, any retaliatory tariffs we impose will bring in revenue.

I'm not saying any of this is good, but just that it doesn't automatically ruin the government's financial plans. Also, if Labour can't get growth going (and they seem to have no idea how to do this), the next best thing is to have someone else to blame for the lack of growth.

Chrisw27

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.