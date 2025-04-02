Trump tariffs latest: Asian stock markets tumble at start of US president’s ‘Liberation Day’
Donald Trump to unveil sweeping tariffs on any country that ‘treats the US unfairly’ today
Asian stocks stuttered on Wednesday morning as a nervous world awaited details of US president Donald Trump's tariff plans, which investors fear could intensify the global trade war.
The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Trump will impose new tariffs, though it provided no details about the size and scope of trade barriers. The president has, for weeks, trumpeted 2 April as a "Liberation Day" that will see dramatic new duties that could upend the global trade system.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent and South Korea's benchmark index was 0.57 pr cent lower. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 0.8 per cent. In mainland China, the CSI 300 Index declined 0.1 per cent.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose duties on US goods would take effect immediately after Trump announces them, while a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports will take effect on 3 April.
Mr Trump has already imposed tariffs on aluminium, steel, and autos, along with increased duties on all goods from China that have rattled markets amid fears that a full-blown trade war could trigger a sharp global economic slowdown.
World leaders are bracing for an escalation in the US trade war with Donald Trump set to unveil a swathe of tariffs on imported goods.
The US president is set to announce a string of fresh tariffs on so-called “Liberation Day” in an effort to increase homegrown production and reduce trade imbalances.
The changes are set to range from levies on countries buying Venezuelan oil to reciprocal tariffs on countries with “unfair taxes” on US goods.
All countries worldwide which trade with the United States are at risk of facing tariffs on Mr Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day”.
The US imported around $3.3 trillion in goods from abroad last year, and latest reports from the Washington Post claim the White House has drafted tariffs “of around 20 per cent on most imports to the United States”.
Alicja Hagopian examines which countries are most at risk from new tariffs.
Once tariffs are imposed they are hard to reverse, warns expert
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox writes:
Another leading trade expert has warned that it will be hard to unwind Donald Trump's tariffs once they are unleashed.
Chris Southworth, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom, has also warned of dire consequences for the UK car industry which sells 17 per cent of its products to the US.
He said: “There is no avoiding the impact of tariffs given the integrated nature of the UK and US economies. UK auto companies selling cars to the US will feel an immediate impact but more importantly, the scale of tariffs has the potential to wipe out the £9bn headroom the government announced in the Spring Statement.
“Nobody wins from a tariff war. These measures will impact firstly the poorest of American consumers, increasing prices as the increased costs will ultimately be passed on to consumers.
“But if we take a step back from the US consumer and look at where the goods come from this will impact exporters around the world who sell into the US. Around 17% of all cars manufactured in the UK last year went to the US.
“Businesses need certainty to operate, to plan, to invest. If demand for these slow it will certainly impact production, which will then impact jobs and have a ripple effect through the supply chain.
“It's very difficult if not impossible to mitigate the impact of tariffs once they come into force especially if every country retaliates. Unwinding the tariffs once in place will require a tremendous amount of diplomatic effort all of which diverts resources away from where they should be on working together to solve the issues we all face as a global community.”
Albanese says Australia to 'stand up for national interest'
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and his rival in a May election, Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, said they would stand up for the country's national interests in the face of looming US tariffs that could hit Australian beef.Australia has a trade surplus with the US, and a free trade agreement that allows duty-free entry for US exports.
Mr Albanese has said his government won't retaliate against the Trump administration with reciprocal tariffs.
Toughening his language in an election campaign, Mr Albanese said he would "stand up for Australian interests", and would not compromise on Australian regulations that are likely to be targeted by the US.
Opposition leader Dutton similarly told reporters: "My job is to stand up for Australians."
"If I needed to have a fight with Donald Trump or any other world leader to advance our nation's interests, I'd do it in a heartbeat," Mr Dutton said in a Sky News Australia interview.
China, Japan, South Korea mulling 'joint response to Trump tariffs'
China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to jointly respond to US tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, an assertion that Seoul called “somewhat exaggerated”.
The state media comments came after the three countries held their first economic dialogue in five years on Sunday, seeking to facilitate regional trade as the Asian export powers brace against US president Donald Trump's tariffs.
Japan and South Korea are seeking to import semiconductor raw materials from China and China is interested in purchasing chip products from Japan and South Korea, the account, Yuyuan Tantian, said in a post on Weibo.
China, Japan and South Korea mulling joint response to Trump tariffs
Asian stocks fall ahead of Trump's levies
Asian stocks stuttered this morning while the safe-haven gold was stuck near record highs as a nervous world awaited details of US president Donald Trump's tariff plans, with investors fretting about the risks of an intensifying global trade war.
Investor focus in recent weeks has been firmly on the new round of reciprocal levies that the White House is due to announce this afternoon, which are expected to take effect immediately after Mr Trump announces them.
Mr Trump has already imposed tariffs on aluminium, steel, and autos, along with increased duties on all goods from China that have rattled markets amid fears that a full-blown trade war could trigger a sharp global economic slowdown.
Asian stocks fell in early trading, after a choppy US session. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent and South Korea's benchmark index was 0.57 pr cent lower.
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 0.8 per cent. In mailand China, the CSI 300 Index declined 0.1 per cent.
Goldman raises odds of US recession to 35% and predicts three interest rate cuts
Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession to 35 per cent from 20 per cent and said it expects more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as President Donald Trump's tariffs roil the global economy and upend financial markets.
The brokerage also lowered the world's largest economy's GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5 per cent from 2.0 per cent and projected three interest rate cuts each from the US Fed and the European Central Bank from its previous expectation of two each.
Trump said on Sunday his reciprocal tariffs, to be announced this week, would include all countries and not a more limited number, rattling financial markets globally over fears of an economic slowdown.
In a separate note, Goldman also cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 index for a second time this month to 5,700 from 6,200, the lowest among Wall Street brokerages, followed by Barclays's target at 5,900.
Starmer facing 'impossible task' of potential retaliation to Trump tariffs, says expert
Sir Keir Starmer is facing an “impossible task” in deciding whether to retaliate to Trump’s looming tariffs, an expert has warned.
Simon Finkelstein, director of geopolitics at the Brunswick Group said “It would be foolish to do so, however, politically it might become untenable not to do so.”
“Fundamentally he's got an impossible task because the people who work for the President clearly don't know what he's going to do on Wednesday either,” he told Times Radio.
“But I think the thing [Starmer] has got to do is continue on the same strategy, which is attempt to negotiate some sort of future deal with the US, whether that looks like something sort of wider range or more limited on technology to mitigate the worst aspects of the tariffs.”
“The UK government has to at least try,” Mr Finkelstein added.
The US State Department has made a rare intervention in British politics, warning of its “concerns about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom”.
The department, responsible for US foreign policy, put a statement on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting fears about the prosecution of anti-abortion campaigner Livia Tossici-Bolt.
It said she faces criminal charges for offering conversation with patients seeking abortions within a legally prohibited “buffer zone” outside a clinic. “We are monitoring her case. It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression,” the State Department's dedicated democracy, human rights and labour (DRL) account posted.
It added: “US-UK relations share a mutual respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. However, as Vice President Vance has said, we are concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.”
Irish government warned against austerity in face of Trump tariff threat
The Irish Government must not repeat past mistakes in how it responds to US tariffs expected to be announced by Donald Trump, opposition politicians have warned.
On Tuesday, Labour and the Social Democrats cautioned against austerity and pulling back from investing in the public sector ahead of the threat of an economic shock from a major US tariff announcement.
Government figures have expressed deep concern over how exposed Ireland is to possible double-digit US tariffs on exports.
