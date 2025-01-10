Coroner issues warning about depression medication after Thomas Kingston death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coroner has issued a warning about the effects of medication used to treat depression after the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter took his own life.

Thomas Kingston, a 45-year-old financier, died on 25 February last year at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

A coroner concluded Kingston took his own life and was “suffering adverse effects of medication he had recently been prescribed”.

He married Lady Gabriella, 43, at Windsor Castle in 2019, with Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh among the guests.

open image in gallery Kingston was found dead last February ( PA )

The inquest into his death at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court last year was told he had initially been given sertraline, a drug used to treat mental health problems, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace used by royal household staff, after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

Kingston returned to the surgery saying they were not making him feel better and his doctor moved him from sertraline to citalopram, a similar drug.

In the days leading up to his death, Kingston had stopped taking medication and toxicology tests showed caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone in his system.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, has said action must be taken over the risk of suicide to patients prescribed the drugs.

In a prevention of future deaths report, the coroner questioned whether there is adequate communication of the risks of suicide associated with such medication.

She also raised concerns about whether the current guidance to persist with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) medications, or switch to an alternative SSRI medication is appropriate when no benefit has been achieved, “especially when any adverse side effects are being experienced”.

open image in gallery Kingston married Lady Gabriella, 43, at Windsor Castle in 2019, with Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh among the guests ( PA )

The report was sent to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Royal College of General Practitioners, who have 56 days to respond.

The coroner’s concerns echo those of Kingston’s wife, Lady Gabriella, who warned about the effects of the drugs during the inquest.

In a statement read out by Ms Skerrett, she said: “[Work] was certainly a challenge for him over the years but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved.

“If anything had been troubling him, I’m positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely.

“The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse.”

open image in gallery His wife Lady Gabriella has urged for increased awareness around the medication ( PA )

She said she believed his death was “likely provoked” by an adverse reaction to the medication he had begun, and subsequently stopped taking, in the weeks leading up to his death.

“The lack of any evidence of inclination, it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life,” Lady Gabriella said.

“I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths.

“If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone.”

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Skerrett said: “Mr Kingston took his own life using a shotgun which caused a severe traumatic wound to the head.

“The evidence of his wife, family and business partner all supports his lack of suicidal intent.

open image in gallery Lady Gabriella Windsor and Kingston leaving the service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in 2022 ( PA )

“He was suffering adverse effects of medication he had recently been prescribed.”

Giving evidence to the inquest, Dr David Healy, a psychiatric medical expert, said zopiclone could also cause anxiety while sertraline and citalopram were both SSRIs – and are essentially the same.

Dr Healy said Kingston’s complaints that sertraline was continuing to make him anxious was a sign SSRIs “did not suit him” and he should not have been prescribed the same thing again.

He said the guidelines and labels for SSRIs were not clear enough about going on the drugs in the first place or what the effect could be when moving from one to another.

“We need a much more explicit statement saying that these drugs can cause people to commit suicide who wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you