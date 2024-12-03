Thomas Kingston: Husband of Lady Gabriella took own life after adverse reaction to medication, inquest finds
The husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston took his own life after suffering an adverse effect to medication prescribed by his doctor, a coroner has ruled.
Thomas Kingston died from a head injury and a gun was found near his body on February 25 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.
The 45-year-old financier married Lady Gabriella at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2019 with the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh among the guests.
At an inquest into his death held at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, Lady Gabriella, 43, said people need to be warned about the effects of medications used to treat mental health conditions or more people could die.
Recording a narrative conclusion, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said: “Mr Kingston took his own life using a shotgun which caused a severe traumatic wound to the head.
“The evidence of his wife, family and business partner all supports his lack of suicidal intent. He was suffering adverse effects of medication he had recently been prescribed.”
