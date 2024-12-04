Hundreds of alerts over deaths linked to antidepressant taken by Thomas Kingston

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of alerts have been made to the UK’s medicines regulator over deaths linked to an antidepressants taken by Thomas Kingston in the weeks before he took his own life.

A coroner ruled on Tuesday that Mr Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, fatally shot himself after an adverse effect to the medications he had been prescribed, which included the common antidepressant citalopram.

The UK’s medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has received more than 216 alerts over fatalities linked to the antidepressant citalopram since 2014, according to data analysed by The Independent.

The data, called yellow card alerts, also shows 704 alerts over fatal adverse reactions linked to sertraline, another antidepressant taken by Mr Kingston, over the same period.

During the inquest, Lady Kingston called for better warnings for patients over side-effects linked to antidepressants which can include anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

The findings come after The Independent revealed the MHRA is undertaking a review of safety warnings for 30 antidepressants including citalopram and Prozac.

The MHRA review, commissioned by former minister Maria Caulfield, is looking at the effectiveness of safety warnings following families’ concerns over the loss of their loved ones.

The MHRA said it could not provide an update on the review as it is ongoing.

open image in gallery Thomas Kingston was taking the common antidepressant citalopram before his death ( PA Archive )

It said: “It’s important to note that the patient information leaflet provided in packs of citalopram as well as the Summary of Product Characteristics for healthcare professionals includes information about the possibility of feeling increased anxiety at the start of treatment as well as the risk of having thoughts about suicide with the advice that patients should contact their doctor or go to hospital straight away.”

Citalopram and Sertraline, which Mr Kingston had been prescribed before his death, are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). He had also been prescribed zopiclone which is a sedative drug.

The most recent data shows 5.2 patients were prescribed SSRIs in 2021, up from 4.2 million in 2015-16.

Yellow card data from the MHRA, shows 28 alerts, since 2014, over fatalities linked to patients with suicidal thoughts who were taking citalopram. For sertraline 83 alerts have been made over fatalities linked to suicidal behaviour.

However, the data does not determine whether the drug was the direct cause of death.

According to evidence given at his inquest, Mr Kingston had complained sertraline was making him anxious.

A medical expert at the inquest, Dr David Healy, suggested this was a sign SSRIs “did not suit him” and that he should not have been prescribed Citalopram following this.

He said the guidelines and labels for SSRIs were not clear enough about to effects of using the drugs, or the effects of moving from one to another.

“We need a much more explicit statement saying that these drugs can cause people to commit suicide who wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said.