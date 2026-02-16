Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco is planning to offer its popular Clubcard to millions more people this year as it reveals that under-18s should soon benefit from the scheme for the first time.

The loyalty scheme enables shoppers to get discounted prices on thousands of its products, including its popular meal deals, and build up points which contribute to cash vouchers.

A timeline or wider reasoning for the plan has not been given by Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are actively reviewing Tesco Clubcard with the intention of making Clubcard available to under-18s this year.

“Those customers who do not have a Clubcard can still get great value from Tesco due to our combination of Aldi price match and everyday low prices.”

Under-18s should soon benefit from the Clubcard scheme for the first time later this year ( PA )

The move has been welcomed by campaigners, who have previously called for loyalty scheme eligibility to be made as wide as possible. Consumer champion Which? has urged all supermarkets to lift “unfair restrictions” on the schemes.

Reacting to the Tesco Clubcard expansion, Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: “Which? research shows that the savings from Tesco Clubcard can be really significant, which is why access to them matters so much for shoppers trying to make ends meet.

“We’ve been putting pressure on Tesco for years now over its unfair policy of excluding young people, many of whom are struggling with the cost of living.

“We’re glad Tesco has listened – this is a big step in the right direction, provided it moves quickly to fully implement these changes.”

In its review of supermarket loyalty schemes in 2024, the Competition and Markets Authority urged stores to “do more to help some shoppers access loyalty prices”, including enabling under-18s to participate.

The UK competition regulator said this could be done “through a parent or guardian or by introducing a form of junior membership”, for example, but added that current eligibility requirements are unlikely to breach consumer law.

Data from research firm Kantar found that the average person has loyalty cards for three supermarkets. Most of these require shoppers to be 18 or over to sign up for the scheme.

Morrisons allows younger customers to access discounted prices using their parents’ accounts, while Co-op allows those 16 and over to sign up for its scheme, and younger customers to become a junior member with the help of a parent or guardian.