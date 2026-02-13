I’m a consumer writer – these 10 clever Tesco Clubcard tricks can help you save

Signing up to a loyalty scheme has become one of the top ways to save on your weekly food shop. Back in 2019, Tesco launched ‘Clubcard Prices’ to bring exclusive offers to those shopping with its loyalty card, with Sainsbury’s and Morrisons soon following suit.

Now, according to Tesco, more than 24 million households have a Clubcard. And while you may have signed up to unlock lower grocery prices, the scheme also enables you to collect points that can be spent on everything from family days out to TV streaming. For every £1 you spend, you’ll generally earn one Clubcard point worth 1p – but there are easy ways to double or even triple the value of your points.

While you can use your Clubcard points towards the cost of a Tesco shop, there are clever ways to help them stretch further. I’ve used my Clubcard vouchers towards meals out, cinema trips and charity donations. I’ve also discovered some tricks that can help shoppers earn more Clubcard points (without overspending) and push back their expiry dates.

Keep scrolling for my top tips for earning, spending and maximising your Tesco Clubcard points.

How to find out how many Clubcard points you have

To find out how many Clubcard points you have, simply sign in to your account online or on the Tesco app. Your balance will also be shown at the bottom of your most recent Tesco receipt, provided you scanned your Clubcard at the checkout.

Your points will be converted to vouchers automatically every three months, provided you have at least 150 (worth £1.50), but you can also convert them yourself manually. These vouchers can be used in-store at Tesco but you can also double or even triple their value by spending them with Tesco’s reward partners.

Where to spend your Tesco Clubcard vouchers

Save on Disney+

Want to save on streaming? Both new and existing Disney+ subscribers can use Clubcard vouchers towards the cost of a subscription, provided you have enough points.

If you have at least £9 worth of Clubcard vouchers (900 points), you can exchange these to get three months of a Disney+ standard with ads subscription. For £15 in vouchers (1,500 points), you can get three months of a standard (with no ads) plan.

Just click the links above to go to Tesco’s reward partners page, enter either £9 or £15 in vouchers, depending on which plan you chose, and look out for a confirmation email. This will contain a code that you can use to redeem your Disney+ subscription.

For new subscribers, click the link in the email and follow the steps provided. Existing Disney+ subscribers will need to end their current subscription online and then reactivate using the instructions in the email from Tesco. You’ll be able to continue using your current subscription until it runs out.

Triple your points with certain restaurants

Usually, when you use your points with one of Tesco’s reward partners, you can double the value of your vouchers but, currently, you can triple their value at a handful of restaurants, including PizzaExpress, Las Iguanas, Bella Italia and more.

Sign in to Tesco’s website, select the restaurant you want to go to and insert the value of the vouchers you want to spend. Then, you’ll be emailed a code that you can present to your server to pay for your food.

Just make sure you check the terms and conditions and let your server know you want to use your Clubcard vouchers when you’re seated, as some restaurants only allow you to do this at certain times.

Before you book, it’s worth checking if you can get a better restaurant deal elsewhere and save your Clubcard points for something else. There are tons of restaurants offering kids eat free offers during half term, including all of the restaurants listed above, which could potentially be more worthwhile than using your Clubcard voucher.

Additionally, if you’re a key worker, Marks Electrical is giving away thousands of free Tastecards to NHS staff, emergency service workers and members of the military this week. This is an annual membership that enables you to get 25 per cent off meals and two-for-one dining offers, so it’s worth checking out.

In most cases, you won’t be able to claim an offer and use your Clubcard points, so it’s worth weighing up which will help you save more.

Days out

There are tons of days out available via Tesco’s reward partners, from Chessington World of Adventures to Cineworld. By spending your points this way, you’ll be able to double their value compared with what you would get if you spent them on groceries.

For example, if you have £5 in vouchers (500 points), you’ll be able to use them towards £10 off at Thorpe Park, Legoland, Warwick Castle and tons more, so it’s worth checking what you’ve got to spend if you’re planning a family day out over half term.

Just select the day out you want to choose on Tesco’s website, convert your vouchers to money to use with your chosen reward partner, then you’ll be emailed a code that you can redeem at the online checkout.

Hotels

Many of us are booking holidays at the moment, so it’s worth knowing that you can use your Tesco Clubcard vouchers towards a hotel stay. Tesco is partnered with the likes of Hotels.com, Mercure and Best Western, so you can double the value of your Clubcard vouchers by spending them with these brands – but there’s an important caveat.

Before you book, I strongly recommend shopping around to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. By using your Clubcard points, you’ll be locked in to spending with whichever reward partner you choose, such as Hotels.com, but this site may not be offering the best prices available at your time of booking.

Railcards

Train travel can be expensive but investing in a railcard is one of the best ways to cut costs. For about £35 for a one-year railcard, you can get one third off most train journeys, so it’ll likely pay for itself in just a few return trips.

By using your Clubcard points towards the cost of a railcard, you can save even more: for every £2.50 in vouchers you have (250 points), you’ll get £5 to spend on a 16-25, senior, disabled persons, ‘family and friends’ or a ‘two together’ railcard.

Search for the railcard you want to buy on Tesco’s reward partners web page and convert your vouchers into money to spend. Before you do, though, it’s worth taking a look at our TrainPal discount code page – you may be able to get up to 20 per cent off the price of a railcard, which could be a better deal than using your Clubcard vouchers.

Swap Clubcard points for Virgin Atlantic points

If you fly with Virgin Atlantic, it could be worth converting your Tesco Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Atlantic Flying Club loyalty scheme points.

You can exchange £1.50 worth of vouchers for 300 Virgin Points. For even bigger rewards, sign up to automatically exchange your Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points before 10 May 2026 and you’ll get an extra 5,000 points for free. Each Virgin Point is typically worth between half a pence and 2p.

For full information on how to swap your points, see the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club page on Tesco’s website.

Donate to charity

You can make a charitable donation using your Tesco Clubcard points, though you can’t double their value.

Tesco’s partnered charities include FareShare, The Trussell Trust, British Heart Foundation, WWF, Cancer Research UK and more – see the Tesco website for the full list. Once you select your charity, you’ll be able to make your donation without leaving the Tesco site.

Magazine subscriptions

You can save on the cost of a magazine subscription by using your Tesco Clubcard vouchers at double their value. Exchange your vouchers for money to spend towards Hearst magazine subscriptions and you’ll be able to redeem your discount when you subscribe to the likes of Good Housekeeping, HouseBeautiful, and Country Living.

The Bauer Media Group is also partnered with Tesco, meaning that you can use your Clubcard points towards the cost of a subscription to Empire, Grazia, Country Walking and more.

More Tesco Clubcard tricks

Extend the life of Clubcard vouchers

Clubcard vouchers are usually valid for two years from the date they are issued. However, if yours are about to run out, and you’re not ready to spend them yet, you can extend their shelf life with this trick.

You’ll need to make a small purchase with one of Tesco’s reward partners, such as a 50p charity donation. Then, the remainder of your voucher will be credited back to you – for example, if you spend 50p of a £3 voucher, you’ll receive £2.50 worth of points back (250 points).

Then, you can turn your points back into vouchers or wait for this to happen automatically. These new vouchers will have a new expiry date two years in the future.

Just a warning: under Tesco’s terms and conditions, the retailer could technically refuse a reward partner order if it catches on to this. However, I’ve done this countless times and it’s always worked.

Get points for filling in surveys

You can earn extra Clubcard points by completing surveys on Shopper Thoughts. With each survey you complete, you’ll earn between 25 and 150 points – I tried out a couple of surveys myself and they each took around 10 minutes. Once you’ve earned 500 points, you’ll be able to redeem £5 worth of Clubcard points, which gives you up to £15 to spend with Tesco’s reward partners.

To register, you’ll need to complete your first survey. Once you’ve done this, connect your Tesco account straightaway by going to ‘Profile’, then scrolling down to ‘Linked accounts’ to start earning Clubcard points.

Want more money-saving advice and discount codes? Check out our dedicated deals section