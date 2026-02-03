How to avoid being misled by loyalty card offers, according to a consumer writer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High street beauty and pharmacy retailers Boots and Superdrug have been accused of misleading shoppers with their loyalty scheme prices. Consumer champion Which? said it looked at thousands of prices across the retailers, finding that “hundreds of deals” were likely to make loyalty customers think they were getting a better offer than they really were.

Boots and Superdrug both offer exclusive prices to their Advantage Card and Health & Beautycard members, respectively. However, Which? claims that during these promotions, the retailers raised the prices for non-loyalty members, making the loyalty price look like a better deal than it was.

This goes against guidance that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued for supermarkets, but inaccurate ‘was’ prices are far more common than you might think. It’s easy to take a deal at face value, particularly when it’s from a trusted retailer, but all stores want to make their offers look as attractive as possible, so it’s worth doing your research.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check whether a deal is really as good as it seems, whether it’s for beauty, tech or household appliances. I use this trick all the time when I’m finding bargains for The Independent’s deals content, and when I’m shopping for myself. Keep reading for my advice on how to avoid misleading offers and bag the genuine deals.

Here’s how I spot a real deal from a dud

There’s really no downside to using price-tracking websites before you buy an item. It’s completely free and will take you no longer than a minute or two.

Type the item’s name into PriceRunner or PriceSpy and you’ll be able to see the item’s price history. If a retailer claims it’s offering a new, exclusive price, you’ll be able to check for yourself whether this is true or if it was actually the same price for everyone two weeks ago.

You’ll also be able to see if the item is cheaper anywhere else. Even if a retailer is genuinely offering its ‘lowest ever price’ on a product, it could still be available for a lower price at another store, so it’s always worth a look.

Of course, this is easier to do when you’re shopping online, but I suggest doing a quick search while you’re shopping in-store, too.

How to save on beauty, according to an expert

To help you save on beauty, I asked our resident expert, Lucy Smith, for her number one tip.

"If there's a product you've tried again and again, it's worth checking if there are jumbo sizes available for purchase,” she said. “For instance, my favourite Bondi Sands gradual tanner costs around £1 more for the 500ml (versus the 375ml standard bottle) but saves more than £7 per litre.

“Likewise, gift sets are often a great way to save on your favourite brands. They normally boast savings compared with buying the products individually and if they're further reduced in the wake of Christmas and the January sales, you can cash in on a stellar saving.”

Boots and Superdrug say they aim to offer value with their loyalty schemes

A Boots spokesperson said: “At Boots, we strive to deliver great value for money for our customers every day. Boots Advantage Card members benefit from earning points on their purchases, enjoy an ongoing 10 per cent discount on Boots own brand products, and have access to exclusive promotional prices.

“We welcome the loyalty pricing report from the CMA and the clarification it provides. Boots is a strong supporter of transparency to consumers and consistent standards across all retailers in the industry. We have taken on board the report’s guidance and have been working diligently to ensure all our promotions are aligned to it.”

A Superdrug spokesperson said: “As an accessible health and beauty retailer, we strive to deliver value to all our customers, and especially our Health & Beautycard members, who save more with our most competitive pricing and a range of points and reward opportunities.

“Across the year, we offer regular promotions to all customers, as well as favourable members-only pricing. This ensures our pricing is competitive across the market, but also that our most loyal shoppers can purchase at the best prices most frequently via member events. We always aim to offer value and savings to customers, ensuring we are clear, fair and reward loyalty.”

