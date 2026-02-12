British supermarket named UK’s favourite for fifth year in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK shoppers have crowned their favourite supermarket, giving one store the top spot for the fifth year in a row.

Marks & Spencer retained its place as the nation’s favourite supermarket after emerging as the clear winner in a new survey.

The high-end food giant achieved a customer satisfaction score of 78 per cent, while the rankings for stores like Asda and Morrisons plunged to 10 per cent lower.

open image in gallery High-end chain M&S has retained its place as the nation’s favourite supermarket ( PA Wire )

The annual research by Which? saw customers rank the country’s supermarkets based on a number of criteria.

While M&S achieved only 2 out of 5 stars on value for money, the store was given full marks for overall customer service, store appearance and product quality.

One shopper told Which? researchers: “It's the best place for high-quality produce and never lets me down.”

However, the consumer champion also found that many customers said M&S was a destination for occasional treats, rather than their weekly shop. One said, “It's nice to shop there for something a little special, but it is quite expensive,” while another added, “I don’t feel I can do a full shop there.”

Tesco and Aldi achieved a joint second-highest in-store score of 76 per cent. While Aldi was considered amongst the best on value for money, it was ranked lower on customer service (3/5), self-service (2/5) and product quality (3/5).

Which? adds that the findings on cost mean Aldi remains the only supermarket to be given its ‘Recommended Provider’ label.

Tesco received four stars for customer service, store appearance, product range and overall quality, and did not score below three stars in any category, including value for money.

However, the store also missed out on ‘Recommended Provider’ status because its Clubcard discounts are not available to everyone, Which? said.

At the other end of the rankings, Asda and Morrisons were joint bottom for in-store shopping, with both receiving a customer score of 68 per cent.

Shoppers criticised long queues, poor customer service and product quality at Asda, while Morrisons customers complained about empty shelves and fresh food going off quickly. One shopper said about Morrisons: “It's not the cheapest and it's quite old-fashioned looking.”

open image in gallery At the other end of the rankings, Asda and Morrisons were joint bottom for in-store shopping ( PA Wire )

Both Asda and Morrisons also scored lower for value for money among loyalty scheme members, suggesting they were not delivering meaningful benefits for shoppers, Which? said.

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: “There’s no doubt that shoppers value M&S for its in-store experience and product quality. However, some people feel its higher prices put it out of reach for a regular weekly shop. Instead, it becomes an occasional treat or a destination for yellow-sticker bargains.

“At a time when households are under intense cost-of-living pressure, Aldi continues to lead on price – focusing on affordability over frills.”

Asda’s chief customer officer Rachel Eyre said: “We were recognised as the cheapest supermarket for a big shop by Which? last year and are progressing in the areas that matter most — better availability, unbeatable value, and a stronger in-store and online experience.

“We’re seeing improvements in our internal customer satisfaction data as a result, and remain focused on being the number one choice again for families.”

Morrisons declined to comment.