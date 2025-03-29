Tesco warns customers of major Clubcard change they need to make before Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major supermarket Tesco has urged customers to update their Clubcard app or risk losing access to the scheme’s benefits.

The retailer told millions of shoppers to install the latest version of the mobile app before 31 March to continue collecting points and accessing discounts.

Older versions of the app will not work after this date, meaning customers will not be able to use their loyalty card across the UK’s 3,000 stores.

“To increase your data protection and online security, we’re updating our Tesco app to a newer version,” Tesco told app users.

“To keep shopping and enjoying all of your Clubcard benefits on your app, make sure you have the latest version before 31 March”.

open image in gallery Clubcard was first launched in 1995 (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

Many consumers use the app instead of carrying physical Clubcards, which have a points scheme allowing for savings on many products.

Since the Clubcard was launched in 1995, the app has become an increasingly popular alternative to the physical card.

The supermarket giant said the update would not affect its website, but told shoppers to use Apple’s App Store or Google Play to get the latest version.

Tesco said customers who were unable to claim Clubcard prices or points due to the app update to bring a receipt to a store within 14 days for a refund.

In February, Tesco axed the app’s much-loved feature which allowed customers to pay for their shopping in store, meaning shoppers will now always need to scan their Clubcard first before paying with a card or cash.

An email sent to customers said: “To ensure we’re able to keep bringing out the best value and convenience, we’ve taken the decision to remove the pay in-store feature, formally known as Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app.

“Between now and 7 March , the pay in-store feature will be phased out and any linked card details will be removed, unless you’re using them for GetGo, Whoosh, or home delivery shopping,” Tesco said at the time.

“So next time you’re in-store, you’ll need to pay separately after scanning your Clubcard. You can still earn points and access Clubcard Prices by simply scanning your Clubcard or app at the till.”