Tesco to axe popular Clubcard feature next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has announced it is axing one of its most popular Clubcard services despite many shoppers using it every day.

The supermarket’s Clubcard app has a raft of services, from checking how many points are in an account to seeing what deals are on offer.

But from 7 March, shoppers will no longer be able to use the app to pay for their shopping in store. This is to keep offering customers “the best value and convenience,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

This means that shoppers will now always need to scan their Clubcard first before paying with a different payment method like card or cash.

An email sent to customers said: “To ensure we’re able to keep bringing out the best value and convenience, we’ve taken the decision to remove the pay in-store feature, formally known as Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app.

Tesco is one of the UK’s most popular supermarkets, in-person and online (PA) ( PA Archive )

“Between now and March 7, the pay in-store feature will be phased out and any linked card details will be removed, unless you’re using them for GetGo, Whoosh, or home delivery shopping.

“So next time you’re in-store, you’ll need to pay separately after scanning your Clubcard. You can still earn points and access Clubcard Prices by simply scanning your Clubcard or app at the till.”

The email adds that the Tesco Clubcard can still be added to an Apple or Google wallet, which may be the easiest option for customers who had come to rely on the mobile app for payment. This would put all cards in the same place for a similar, but less streamlined experience.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We regularly review the payment options available to our customers.

"It’s still quick easy to earn points on your shopping and fuel and enjoy Clubcard Prices offers by tapping your Clubcard in-store, scanning it via the Tesco App, or by adding it to your Apple or Google wallet.”

The change comes after Tesco recently revealed it was launching a trial to offer personalised deals to Clubcard holders based on their most common purchases.

And in a recent survey by Which?, the British grocery giant was named the UK’s second-best supermarket on metrics like value, store appearance, and overall shopping experience.

It was just narrowly beat out by M&S which, despite being on the pricier side of the list, was the only store to be officially verified by the consumer champion.